MPD Report: Man arrested at store for taking photos up a female’s skirt; pedestrian hit by truck on Hwy 138; man stabbed during domestic dispute

MPD Reports: Mental health issues, family disputes and separate issues with people sleeping in their vehicles after park hours
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 4 – 11, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Mental Person –...
LPD Reports: 20-year-old charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being found in motel room with juvenile runaway
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 16 – 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. July 15. A 20-year-old Loganville man was charged without a license and speeding after being clocked traveling at 70 mph...
MPD Reports: Resident moved into wrong apartment; stolen dirt bike; FISH called on for welfare assists and slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Trespassing – Baron...
accesswdun.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
Man last seen at CLT park is missing, prompting police investigation
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was last seen at a southeast Charlotte park has prompted an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department said Saturday. Officers say 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members on Friday that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours. Sullivan […]
Murder suspect kills himself after chase, crashing into package store, troopers say
ATLANTA — A police chase ended in a violent crash in southwest Atlanta Thursday afternoon. Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that a man is dead after witnesses say he slammed his car into a package store and then they heard a shot. On Thursday night, Georgia State Patrol...
One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake...
UPDATE: Missing 84-year-old man located safe overnight by WCFR and WCSO
Mr Tillman was located in a wooded area a few hundred yards from his home by Fire Department and WCSO personnel at 1:00 am. Mr. Tillman was transported by EMS to be checked out. He was conscious and talking to the rescue personnel. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig...
Police asking for help identifying man who broke into multiple vehicles
Officials say the suspect recently broke into cars on Walls and Anderson Street in Gastonia.
wccbcharlotte.com
Deputies Arrest 2 On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Chester County
CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies arrested two people on Wednesday in Chester County after finding over 50 grams of illegal drugs inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. Around 9 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Jennifer Hunt, 41, and Mario McCullough, 42. Police...
New body camera video show moment Lincoln Co. deputy punches man during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Newly released body camera video from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment that deputies used force on a suspect during a May arrest, resulting in one of the deputies being fired. On Friday, a judge ruled that the body-worn camera footage be...
Breaking: WCFR and WCSO are searching for a missing 84-year-old man
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 12, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in the Gratis community. Mr. Dennis Tillman, 84, was last seen earlier this afternoon at his home on Jim Daws Spur off Mountain Creek Church Road in Gratis. He is described as an African American male who was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Suspect charged in armed robbery of tobacco and vape shop
Mooresville police have arrested a suspect in the April 7 armed robbery of Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape shop in the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Karl Alexander Thunberg, 36, of Mooresville was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond for the armed robbery charge, police said. He was also served with two arrest warrants for failure to appear in court on unrelated charges and received an additional $8,500 secured bond.
3 fatal shootings happen in 1 south Atlanta neighborhood within 24 hours | Residents raise concerns
ATLANTA — People living in south Atlanta are concerned after three fatal shootings took place over a span of 24 hours. A young man was shot at a birthday party on Lakewood Avenue Wednesday night. Earlier that same day, a woman was shot and killed on McWilliams Road. Thursday afternoon, the suspect in the case was involved in a police chase near University Avenue and Pryor Road.
Lincoln County deputy fired after ‘series of excessive force incidents’, authorities say
A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was terminated last week after what authorities called a “series of excessive force incidents,” including in the arrest of a road rage suspect in Lincolnton last May.
Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in identifying driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run
(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 11, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is asking for information on an incident that took place Aug. 2, 2022 in Norcross. According to a press release from GCPD, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m....
northgwinnettvoice.com
Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant
A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
Three juveniles steal car, rob victim at gunpoint at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven: CMPD
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
nowhabersham.com
Habersham mail theft reports on rise, sheriff warns
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning homeowners to pay special attention to their mail following an increase in mail theft complaints in the county. The thieves are specifically targeting letters containing containing cash and checks, officials say. Clarkesville Post Office Supervisor Leslie Gailey says theives have been stealing...
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say. Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a home in Gastonia while pretending to be a food delivery person. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Shocking video shows a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver as...
