Berks Perspectives 8-11-22
Panelists Fred Levering, John Forester, Ruth Martelli, Martha Richardson, and Fred Opalinski weigh in on the Berks Elections saga, childcare in Pennsylvania, and the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, on Berks Perspectives. From the program: Berks Perspectives.
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Berks County 8-10-22
On Directo a la Comunidad, Hector Dorta, Jr. talks about the Habitat for Humanity’s Berks County ReStore in Muhlenberg Township with store manager Mark Wallace. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
Lebanon VAMC Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Expanded Outpatient Clinic
In a continuing effort to provide world-class care to Veterans of South-Central Pennsylvania, Lebanon VAMC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently expanded and remodeled Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic on August 10, 2022. The remodel is the first phase of a scheduled three-phase plan for the 23,000 sq. ft. space. This first phase renovated 8,500 sq. ft. which includes 18 consultation rooms, one nurse triage station, three group rooms and a new waiting area with check-in space.
Schwank, BCPS Announce $100,000 in State Funding for Pardon Project
Wednesday, Sen. Judy Schwank and Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) announced that BCPS received $100,000 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to support the Pardon Project of Berks County. Pardon Projects pair individuals seeking a pardon with trained pardon coaches who guide them through the application process free...
Join Berks County Parks for FREE Summer Concert on Sunday, August 14
Olivet Boys & Girls Club to Host Virtual Concert “Hope For The Holidays”. Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during our third installment of the Berks County Parks and Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series on Sunday, August 14! Each concert throughout the summer will include three musical acts at Gring’s Mill Amphitheater, free parking and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer day out with the family!
Wehrung Named Associate Dean of the College of Business
Kutztown University has named Dr. Jeffrey Wehrung as associate dean of the College of Business. Wehrung comes to KU after 10 years at Black Hills State University and began at KU Aug. 3. Wehrung served at Black Hills State University, Spearfish, South Dakota, since 2012. In his recent role as...
