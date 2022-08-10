Read full article on original website
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the Numbers
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Wolcott police hold back to school supply drive
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Some of you might spend this weekend getting your kids new school supplies. In Wolcott, the police department is collecting supplies to hand out to children. “With everything as expensive as it is right now anything to do to give back to the community, this is...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: School bus driver shortage ahead of fall semester
From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of red, white, and blue for Puerto Rican pride.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
Eyewitness News
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
Eyewitness News
Thieves hit senior citizen buses in Cromwell
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Severe drought impacting farms in CT
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Make Fest - Make It Go is set for this weekend. Make Fest - Make it Go is happening this weekend at the Connecticut Science Center. A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week.
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...
Eyewitness News
Puerto Rican Festival returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time in two years the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is coming back this Saturday. To get the celebration started, the annual raising of the islands flag took place today. “A huge percentage of our population is Puerto Rican, but in...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
Eyewitness News
17-year-old shot on Forest Avenue in Meriden
Lack of rain and heatwaves will affect fall foliage. Meteorologist Connor Lewis is telling us that the lack of rain and heatwaves this summer will likely affect New England's fall foliage.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
NBC Connecticut
Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community
Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
