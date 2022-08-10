ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: School bus driver shortage ahead of fall semester

From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of red, white, and blue for Puerto Rican pride.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven

Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Thieves hit senior citizen buses in Cromwell

Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Severe drought impacting farms in CT

WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Make Fest - Make It Go is set for this weekend. Make Fest - Make it Go is happening this weekend at the Connecticut Science Center. A family seeking answers tonight after their loved one, 29 year old Adelaida Latorres-Toro, was killed in Hartford last week.
HARTFORD, CT
nypressnews.com

Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops

A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
MERIDEN, CT
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Answering your questions about the essential worker’s program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week the state launched the essential worker’s Premium Pay program, which gives essential workers up to $1,000 in financial relief for their work during the pandemic. Essential worker’s program: https://www.ctessentialworkerrelief.org/. Ever since the program launched, applicants have been saying that they have had...
Eyewitness News

Puerto Rican Festival returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - For the first time in two years the Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven is coming back this Saturday. To get the celebration started, the annual raising of the islands flag took place today. “A huge percentage of our population is Puerto Rican, but in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police issue traffic alert ahead of Morgan Wallen concert

Earlier this evening, the Meriden Police Department received a call of a 17-year-old male who had been accidentally shot with a handgun.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things have been similar to last week, with tons of small bait around, which is resulting in more school striped bass blitzes. While there are plenty of bass around, the water is still quite warm, so the best bite is still happening after dark or on low light days. Live eels and GT eels have been the top producers for big striped bass, but there have been some fish willing to hit topwater plugs over the past few days. The chub mackerel can still be found working the surface on most days, but there have been no reports of false albacore or bonito yet. There have been some Spanish Mackerel showing up on the New York side, and in the Western Sound, which is usually a sign that the bonito aren’t too far away. The large mass of small bait seems to have helped the fluke fishing, with good results coming from 40-50 feet of water on squid colored bucktail/gulp combos. The local sea bass bite has been dominated by short fish, so most anglers have to burn some fuel to find some quality sea bassing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

17-year-old shot on Forest Avenue in Meriden

Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their water usage by 15 percent. Lack of rain and heatwaves will affect fall foliage. Meteorologist Connor Lewis is telling us that the lack of rain and heatwaves this summer will likely affect New England's fall foliage.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
MADISON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Southington Couple Is Gifted Dream Wedding From Community

Weddings can be stressful with a lot of organizing, from the cake and the wedding favors, to the venue and catering. And a Southington woman was gifted it all so she could have her dream wedding. "Here we are 24 days until my wedding and everything is already in place,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

