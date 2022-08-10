Read full article on original website
'Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 replica among cars on display at Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a great night to visit the Indiana State Fair, which continues through Aug. 21. This year, the fair is celebrating all things cars, recognizing the Hoosier State's deep, century-long connection to engines and horsepower. On Friday, Chuck Lofton and Julia Moffitt found a replica of...
Conner Prairie announces $24M in capital enhancements
FISHERS, Ind. — Conner Prairie announced $24 million in new capital projects Friday that will offer visitors an enhanced museum, new educational trails and a permanent exhibit that "will tell a more inclusive story of Indiana’s history." The museum enhancements should provide more space for hands-on exhibits and...
'Plane Pull Challenge' raises thousands for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport hosted a big fundraiser Saturday for Special Olympics Indiana. It was the 21st annual Plane Pull Challenge. Teams of 15 people tested their strength in a tug of war against a Boeing 757 jet. The event is for a great cause, as Special Olympics...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Numerous showers and storms overnight
INDIANAPOLIS — A few spotty showers have popped up this evening, as an area of low pressure moves in to Indiana. Most areas will stay dry this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous after midnight tonight. No severe weather is expected but rumbles of thunder will be...
Good News: Return to the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro had so much fun meeting people last week at the Indiana State Fair, he decided to go back!. Dave's objective, of course, was hearing your positive, uplifting stories, but you can't blame him for making a detour to one of the dozens of great food vendors on the midway. He asked for recommendations.
Indiana Task Force 1 returns after Kentucky flood relief deployment
INDIANAPOLIS — For the past two weeks, Indiana Task Force 1 deployed dozens of specialized crew members to Kentucky, performing rescues and searches and assisting local authorities overwhelmed by the flooding. “Pictures don’t do it justice," said Jay Settergren, an Indianapolis Fire Department battalion chief and deployment task force...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Spotty showers, then Muggy Meter drops
INDIANAPOLIS — The Live Doppler 13 forecast is playing out as expected today with plenty of sunshine and a quick warm-up into the mid-80s before a cool front drops southward through Indiana. This front delivers much drier air and opens the gate to refreshing breezes overnight into the start...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Cold front coming
INDIANAPOLIS — A cold front sliding south will continue to bring an isolated downpour and a possible storm through the evening. More than anything, the front will reinforce drier air spreading across Indiana. Once the front passes, expect the humidity to drop. Friday morning will be nice and refreshing, with early morning lows in the middle 50s.
How does the Guardian Plan work in Texas schools?
TYLER, Texas — The largest school district in East Texas is arming teachers and staff in an effort to add security to ensure student safety on campus. On Aug. 4, the Tyler ISD adopted the Guardian Plan during a trustee board workshop. Tyler ISD is the latest district to adopt the Guardian Plan, where it is more commonplace in some areas of deeper East Texas.
IDOH partners with The Milk Bank to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced a new partnership with The Milk Bank to host milk drives in order to provide donor milk to Hoosier babies. The Every Ounce Counts initiative, a statewide collaborative effort, will work to increase immediate and long-term milk donations, with the goal of providing convenient opportunities for milk donors to help improve infant health and save lives, the health department said.
'Silent threat' | FBI warns against trend of not reporting cyberattacks
INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI is urging Indiana businesses to report cybercrimes instead of handling attacks internally. Ten percent of the bureau's Indianapolis field office is dedicated solely to cracking down on cybersecurity issues. “It's a little bit of a silent threat that goes under the radar, but still has...
