Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
perfectduluthday.com
PDD Quiz: Tall Ships
Set sail for this week’s Perfect Duluth Day quiz, which tests your knowledge of Duluth’s various tall ship festivals. The next PDD quiz will review this month’s headlines; it will be published on Aug. 28. Submit question suggestions to Alison Moffat at [email protected] by Aug. 25.
perfectduluthday.com
Minnesota Mile 2022
The 16th annual Minnesota Mile road race will be run on Skyline Parkway, starting near Enger Park Golf Course. The route travels along Skyline Parkway around Enger Tower, offering picturesque and elevated views of Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge and Lake Superior. The race continues past Twin Ponds and alongside Enger Park Golf Course before arriving at the finish line.
perfectduluthday.com
Bayfield County Fair 2022
The Bayfield County Fair features the Monster Truck Nitro Tour on Friday and Saturday night, George of the Juggle, a lumberjack show, the Dirt Dash on Sunday and more. Events run Aug. 11-14.
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Plan
Duluth Parks and Recreation has released the draft Essential Spaces: Duluth Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan. The 426-page PDF provides guidance on Duluth’s play spaces for the next decade and offers recommendations on how the city can “continue to support a healthy and vibrant community, enhance inclusion and equity, and advance environmental protection in our park system within a sustainable budget framework.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
perfectduluthday.com
Cotton Days
An event in celebration of the original Cotton School building’s centennial and the Old School Lives ten-year anniversary. Featuring several events over several days, including: the Crevier’s Champions Forever Spin-tastic show, Festival Days, an all-class reunion, food frucks, a parade, a community picnic and more. Full details and schedule here.
perfectduluthday.com
Hoghead Festival 2022
8 p.m. – Community Movie Night at the Proctor Golf Course. 8 to 11 p.m. – Live music by McCollough Brothers on the outside stage at Powerhouse Bar. 9 to 1 a.m. – Live music by Whiskey Trail on the inside stage at Powerhouse Bar.
Comments / 0