Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
The Dining Table of Dreams
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Immersive experiences are “So Vegas.” And in this month’s So Vegas segment, Roqui Theus is taking you to the dining table of dreams at The Bellagio Conservatory. To make your brunch or dinner reservation, just head to www.bellagio.com.
Half Bird Chicken and Beer Is Open at Wynn and Spring Mountain
The “level-up” chicken brand from the team behind Sparrow + Wolf is finally here
celebsbar.com
Spanked!! Perez Hilton Gets Paddled At A Restaurant! | Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
If you want to have FUN while dining in Las Vegas, then Hofbrauhaus is a must!!! We’re still smiling!!! The post Spanked!!. The website celebsbar.com is an aggregator of news from open sources. The source is indicated at the beginning and at the end of the announcement. You can send a complaint on the news if you find it unreliable.
travelawaits.com
7 New And Unique Things To Do On The Las Vegas Strip
Vegas is always reinventing itself, and this year has been especially exciting with a variety of new shows, attractions, musical offerings, and restaurants. Whether you’re interested in digital museums, virtual reality shows, or something unique from the legendary Cirque du Soleil, you will not be disappointed. My husband, Jason,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdfxfox34.com
The First Annual Green Adventure Festival Kicks Off Near Las Vegas, NV
Originally Posted On: https://peoplesolivebranch.com/the-first-annual-green-adventure-festival-kicks-off-near-las-vegas-nv/ The Green Adventure Festival aims to be the top vegan and vegetarian fest in the industry, with can’t miss entertainment. As Festivals go, it is said that Las Vegas has some of the finest festivals in the market. However, this year on October the 1st...
vegas24seven.com
Action Bronson Brings a Taste of New York to Brooklyn Bowl, October 15
Rapper, television personality and New York Times best seller Action Bronson is taking his high energy performances from the streets of Queens to Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for a one-night performance on Saturday, October 15. With countless accolades and a storied entertainment career spanning over a decade, Action Bronson continues...
Local Custom Cakemaker Castle of Cakes Expanding to Second Location
Castle of Cakes’ second location will open at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
Americajr.com
WATCH: MSG Sphere construction update and U2 concert announcement
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo reports from the world famous Las Vegas Strip to provide an update on construction for the all-new MSG Sphere. Rock band U2 will be the first to perform inside the new entertainment venue when it opens in 2023. We’ve been following the construction of the MSG sphere since it began in sept 2018. The $1.8 billion facility is located just east of The Venetian resort. The MSG sphere will feature 17,500 theatre style seats and 23 executive suites on the inside. In addition, It will feature the worlds largest LED screen. Look for the MSG sphere to host concerts, award shows and the possibility of boxing and mixed martial arts as well as Esports tournaments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegas24seven.com
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort
Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro to perform at Red Rock Resort. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. Renowned ukulele virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Randy’s Donuts to roll into Las Vegas on Aug. 16
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Randy’s Donuts will be opening its first Las Vegas location Tuesday (Aug. 16). The shop will be at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard and will be the franchise’s 21st location since the first location opened in 1952. To celebrate opening day, the shop will offer a free glazed doughnut to customers between […]
Eater
Martha Stewart’s First-Ever Restaurant Is About to Open on the Las Vegas Strip
Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart will debut her first-ever restaurant at the Paris Las Vegas this weekend. The highly anticipated new restaurant, the Bedford by Martha Stewart, is now accepting reservations, which are available from 5 p.m on August 13. While Stewart has published nearly 100 books on cooking and entertaining,...
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2022 South Point Car & Truck Show in Las Vegas, NV
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the South Point Hotel and Casino for their 2022 Car and Truck Show benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities. See some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the fourth annual South Point Car and Truck Show presented by Star Nursery. FREE ADMISSION FOR SPECTATORS! Please join us for this wonderful outing to raise funds to help Speedway Children’s Charities support local kids in need. The show will be located Inside the South Point Exhibit Hall, entrance off Silverado Ranch. In addition to getting up close and personal with an incredible variety of vehicles, there also will be raffles, music and food for sale. Thank you for your support of Speedway Children’s Charities – helping local children in need to live productive lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas Weekly
Soaking in experiences and experiments at Las Vegas Brewing Company
Breweries have proliferated around the Valley in recent years, elevating the local beer scene to new heights. And though COVID temporarily stunted that growth, as things normalize, we’re seeing newcomers arrive on the scene. Las Vegas Brewing Company marks the return of indomitable brewer Dave Otto—from a brief self-imposed...
Las Vegas Weekly
The Jonas family’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen keeps it homey on the Las Vegas Strip
You wouldn’t expect a Southern diner founded in the owner’s hometown of Belmont, North Carolina, to find its way to the Las Vegas Strip for a second location. But the family behind Nellie’s Southern Kitchen happened to have some special connections. Kevin Jonas Sr.—father of Kevin, Joe...
lasvegasmagazine.com
These Las Vegas breakfast spots are worth waking up early for
Brunch is a highly celebrated dining experience in Las Vegas, but what about breakfast? Perhaps the potential for late-night revelry in Sin City creates the perception that people here aren’t interested in the most important meal of the day. The truth is casino resorts and friendly neighborhoods alike are stacked with fantastic morning meal options, so set that alarm clock and enjoy—it’s worth the effort.
Rick Harrison’s ‘Pawn Stars’ Empire Is Expanding With New Road Show
It sounds like Rick Harrison’s net worth is getting another boost. He and his Pawn Stars co-stars are taking their show on the road for a spin-off series set to premiere this fall. Article continues below advertisement. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Harrison, his son Corey Harrison, and...
Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
nevadabusiness.com
Registration for AngelNV Entrepreneur Bootcamp Opens Sept. 1
LAS VEGAS – Operated by StartUpNV, a statewide nonprofit incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, AngelNV Entrepreneur Bootcamp will open registration on Sept. 1 for its free 3 month program for founders and entrepreneurs. Now in its third year, the AngelNV program teaches startup founders the fundamentals of...
territorysupply.com
6 Epic National Parks Near Las Vegas, Nevada
Sin City might be famous for its sky-high hotels and Cirque Du Soleil shows, but just outside of this unlikely desert hot spot are natural wonders galore. Though most people probably don’t think of Las Vegas as a good town for nature lovers or national park chasers, its central location between some of the most popular parks on the planet–Zion, Joshua Tree, and Grand Canyon–makes it a weekend warrior’s mecca for exploring off the strip.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas’ Wettest Monsoon Season In Ten Years
The National Weather Service is reporting that this is the wettest monsoon season in the Las Vegas valley in ten years! Some areas saw downpours adding a half-inch of rain in ten minutes during Thursday night’s slow-moving storm. CBS News posted a video on You Tube of some travelers...
Comments / 0