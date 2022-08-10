ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Medical Giant Joins Ion Innovation District

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –The Ion, the new innovation hub in Houston’s Midtown, has added Houston Methodist as its first health care-centric partner. The Ion, 4201 Main St. at Wheeler, is a transformed 80-year-old Sears department store redeveloped by Rice Management Co., which is affiliated with Rice University.
HOUSTON, TX
bankersdigest.com

Wallis Bank’s Dakri Family Donates $4 Million to Support University of Houston’s Center for Economic Inclusion

The Dakri family, which includes the leadership of Wallis-based Wallis Bank, has pledged $4 million to support the University of Houston’s new Center for Economic Inclusion (CEI) in the C.T. Bauer College of Business. Launched in May, the CEI’s programs build on Bauer’s award-winning SURE program (Stimulating Urban Renewal through Entrepreneurship), which trains students in business development while simultaneously educating and enabling under-resourced entrepreneurs in the community to launch businesses. In recognition of the gift, the center will be called the Musa and Khaleda Dakri Center for Economic Inclusion.
multihousingnews.com

Hines Unveils Houston’s Tallest Residential Building

The 46-story tower rises on the former Houston Chronicle site. Houston’s tallest residential tower, Brava, has opened its doors to residents. Hines, together with its investment partners, Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, is behind the 373-unit luxury development rising 46 stories in the city’s downtown. Construction started in March 2019 and completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. Willowick Residential will be the luxury tower’s manager.
HOUSTON, TX
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston is among the best in the nation for thrifting, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love thrifting? If you’re in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store. Some cities have better finds than others though, including many of Texas’ major metropolitan areas, that’s according to a new report from Lawn Love.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area

Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
FULSHEAR, TX
fox26houston.com

SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston

The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
HOUSTON, TX

