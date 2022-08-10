The Dakri family, which includes the leadership of Wallis-based Wallis Bank, has pledged $4 million to support the University of Houston’s new Center for Economic Inclusion (CEI) in the C.T. Bauer College of Business. Launched in May, the CEI’s programs build on Bauer’s award-winning SURE program (Stimulating Urban Renewal through Entrepreneurship), which trains students in business development while simultaneously educating and enabling under-resourced entrepreneurs in the community to launch businesses. In recognition of the gift, the center will be called the Musa and Khaleda Dakri Center for Economic Inclusion.

