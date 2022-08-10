Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri H
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
realtynewsreport.com
Medical Giant Joins Ion Innovation District
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –The Ion, the new innovation hub in Houston’s Midtown, has added Houston Methodist as its first health care-centric partner. The Ion, 4201 Main St. at Wheeler, is a transformed 80-year-old Sears department store redeveloped by Rice Management Co., which is affiliated with Rice University.
bankersdigest.com
Wallis Bank’s Dakri Family Donates $4 Million to Support University of Houston’s Center for Economic Inclusion
The Dakri family, which includes the leadership of Wallis-based Wallis Bank, has pledged $4 million to support the University of Houston’s new Center for Economic Inclusion (CEI) in the C.T. Bauer College of Business. Launched in May, the CEI’s programs build on Bauer’s award-winning SURE program (Stimulating Urban Renewal through Entrepreneurship), which trains students in business development while simultaneously educating and enabling under-resourced entrepreneurs in the community to launch businesses. In recognition of the gift, the center will be called the Musa and Khaleda Dakri Center for Economic Inclusion.
kagstv.com
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
multihousingnews.com
Hines Unveils Houston’s Tallest Residential Building
The 46-story tower rises on the former Houston Chronicle site. Houston’s tallest residential tower, Brava, has opened its doors to residents. Hines, together with its investment partners, Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, is behind the 373-unit luxury development rising 46 stories in the city’s downtown. Construction started in March 2019 and completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. Willowick Residential will be the luxury tower’s manager.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
cw39.com
Houston is among the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love thrifting? If you’re in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store. Some cities have better finds than others though, including many of Texas’ major metropolitan areas, that’s according to a new report from Lawn Love.
ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair returns with new opportunities and advice for job seekers
We're back! This week we're featuring ways to get a job quickly and answering burning questions job seekers may have.
'Houston University' uses fake address, phony faculty to sign up students
HOUSTON — An online university website with a similar-sounding name to the University of Houston is using an address that doesn’t exist and posting faculty who are fake, KHOU 11 Investigates has discovered. A day after the KHOU 11 Investigates report, the website was no longer working. At...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
papercitymag.com
Tickled Pink Affair Breaks Through Houston’s Summer Party Doldrums — Tootsies Embraces a Throng
Jenny Todd, Tiffany Halik, Krista Shamaly at the Tickled Pink luncheon kick-off at Tootsies. (Photo by Courtesy of the American Cancer Society) What: The American Cancer Society’s Tickled Pink Luncheon kickoff. Where: Tootsies. PC Moment: The Houston charitable social scene has been something of a barren landscape in recent...
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area
Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
KEDM
4 years after a school shooting in a small Texas city, 'There is still a lot of pain'
In May 2018, after a high school shooting killed 10 people, the Santa Fe, Texas, Resiliency Center opened in a church. Any resident could see a counselor, attend a support group, and take part in a healing mandala coloring class, music therapy, or a workshop on emotional first aid — all free of charge.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
DATA: Sugar Land, Missouri City see higher home prices, fewer houses sold year over year in June
A 2,769-square-foot home sold between $420,000-$482,000 in Sugar Land in early August. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Median home prices increased in all Sugar Land and Missouri City ZIP codes in June when compared to June of last year, mirroring regional trends. ZIP code 77498 saw the largest year-over-year percentage...
fox26houston.com
SHEIN Pop-up Shop Opens in Houston
The largest fashion e-retailer in the world makes a stop in Houston for its limited city pop-up shop tour. Some fans showed up at 4 a.m. for the 11 a.m. opening of the hands-on SHEIN experience.
