Read full article on original website
Related
wrvo.org
Nebraska abortion case underscores how evidence from online services is now fair game
A prosecutor in Madison County, Neb., has charged a woman with helping her daughter abort a pregnancy illegally. And some of the evidence against her was handed over to police by Facebook. NPR law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste has been following this story and joins us now. Hi, Martin. MARTIN...
wrvo.org
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
Comments / 0