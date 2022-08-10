Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in canyon near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of a four-day cattle drive.

In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1,400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18.

The cattle will be moved from early summer pastures, located in lower sections of the canyon, to late summer pastures on National Forest system lands, the news release states.

“The cattle will be moved up the highway 2.5 miles in groups of 200-300 over the three-day period, beginning at Temple Fork Road to the cattle guard below Twin Creeks. Drivers should slow down and use caution while driving through the steep curves of Logan Canyon,” the news release states. “Extra caution should be used when traveling through the canyon during evening and night hours to avoid encounters with stray cattle.”