Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Denise Dowse, '90210 actress, dies at 64 following severe meningitis battle: 'Heartbreaking'
Denise Dowse has died at 64. The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress, who played Mrs. Teasley, battled severe meningitis and had been in a coma.
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
