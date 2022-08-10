ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deerfield News

DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Bomb Threat At Deerfield Beach Pier Unfounded

Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach, Fl-The following are two media relations advisories released by BSO today in regards to a bomb threat received at the Deerfield Beach Pier. The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a bomb threat located at: Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier located at 200 NE 21st Avenue in Deerfield Beach.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunset, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Boca Man Accused Of Groping A Ten Year Old Girl And Exposing Himself

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-A Boca Raton man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a ten-year-old girl. The man Julian Todd Lambert is a Boca Raton resident. Pembroke Pines police arrested him after he was run off as the ten-year-olds older sisters screamed at him. The incident occurred at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy