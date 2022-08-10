Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
Deerfield News
Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
Deerfield News
Bomb Threat At Deerfield Beach Pier Unfounded
Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach, Fl-The following are two media relations advisories released by BSO today in regards to a bomb threat received at the Deerfield Beach Pier. The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a bomb threat located at: Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier located at 200 NE 21st Avenue in Deerfield Beach.
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
Deerfield News
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK
AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK. 2. Travis Hunt, 19,12/20/2002, male, 4210 N.W. 21st Ct., Lauderhill. 3. Travon Octelus, 19, 1/5/2003, male, 1341 N.W. 18th Dr., Pompano Beach. A man wanted for attempted murder, who fled from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last...
Deerfield News
Boca Man Accused Of Groping A Ten Year Old Girl And Exposing Himself
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-A Boca Raton man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a ten-year-old girl. The man Julian Todd Lambert is a Boca Raton resident. Pembroke Pines police arrested him after he was run off as the ten-year-olds older sisters screamed at him. The incident occurred at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
