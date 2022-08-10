Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
The FBI and Homeland Security warned of a spike in threats against federal agents following the Mar-a-Lago raid
Since the August 8 raid, there has also been a increase in "calls for 'civil war' and 'armed rebellion,'" said the FBI and DHS in a joint bulletin.
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
