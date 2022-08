PHOTOS: Wednesday at the Dixie Youth World Series

North Carolina majors runner-up’s Nathan Merritt stares down the batter before throwing a pitch during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Louisiana in Lumberton. Louisiana won 6-0 and North Carolina runner-up, from Whiteville, was eliminated. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Louisiana majors’ Kyle Nugent claps as he runs towards home plate to score a run during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against North Carolina runner-up in Lumberton. Louisiana won the game 6-0 and North Carolina runner-up, from Whiteville, was eliminated.

North Carolina majors runner-up’s Nathan Merritt puts the ball in play during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Louisiana in Lumberton. Louisiana won 6-0 and North Carolina runner-up, from Whiteville, was eliminated.

North Carolina’s “O”Zone’s Zi Campbell throws a pitch during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the South Carolina runner-up in Lumberton. North Carolina, from Hope Mills, won 10-5 and South Carolina was eliminated.

North Carolina “O”Zone’s Tres Daughtry throws his glove in celebration after winning Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against the South Carolina runner-up in Lumberton. North Carolina, from Hope Mills, won 10-5 and South Carolina was eliminated.

Texas “O”Zone’s Layne Powers loses his hat as he throws a pitch during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Alabama in Lumberton. Alabama won 15-5 and Texas was eliminated.

Alabama “O”Zone’s William Marks puts the ball in play during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Texas in Lumberton.

The Alabama AAA team celebrates after winning Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against North Carolina in Lumberton. Alabama won 9-6 and North Carolina, from Leland, was eliminated.

The North Carolina team retrieves its state flag from the outfield after Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Alabama in Lumberton. Alabama won 9-6 and North Carolina, from Leland, was eliminated.

South Carolina AAA’s Cooper Dinkins awaits a pitch during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Virginia in Lumberton. South Carolina won 11-1 and Virginia was eliminated.

South Carolina AAA’s Tyler Vincent catches the ball at first base to retire Virginia’s Nate Newton during Wednesday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. South Carolina won 11-1 and Virginia was eliminated.