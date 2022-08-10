Read full article on original website
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Beating Abbott With Under 3 Months to Election
Despite the Democrat breaking Texas' fundraising records, the incumbent Republican still appears to have a significant advantage.
Trump critic Liz Cheney falls in U.S. primary, Murkowski survives
JACKSON, Wyo. (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, a fierce Republican critic of Donald Trump who has played a prominent role in the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
Letters: Life without parole is just in Wadsworth case; Trump's dishonorable behavior
Law on juvenile offenders gets it wrong I wish to elaborate on the Aug. 9 article "A chance at redemption?" It is about Senate Bill 256, a new law that makes my Aunt Margaret Douglas' killer Gavon Ramsay eligible for parole, and I am quoted in the article. In 2018, 17-year-old Ramsay broke into...
Drug overdose deaths spike in Franklin County
Data: Franklin County Coroner's Office; Chart: Nicki Camberg/AxiosFranklin County drug overdose deaths spiked for a second year in a row, an increase largely driven by an influx of fentanyl.The powerful opioid accounted for 89% of last year's 825 deaths, per the latest county coroner's report.Why it matters: U.S. overdose deaths have been rising for years and the pandemic exacerbated the problem, with lockdowns initially making it harder to access treatment.Now secondary consequences, including depression and economic stressors, continue to have an impact.The big picture: Over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021 — more than any...
