Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views
Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
Baby you can drive my bus: Central Florida districts still looking for bus drivers and aides
School is back in session but several Central Florida districts are down bus drivers. The staffing issues are leaving remaining drivers with more routes to run. Orange County still needs about 100 school bus drivers and subs, while Osceola County Schools need to hire about 30 bus drivers. Bill Wen,...
