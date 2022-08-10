Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Health benefit cost expected to grow by 5.6% in 2023, study finds
Early results from Mercer's "National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans 2022" suggest that U.S. employers plan for benefit cost per employee to grow to an average 5.6 percent in 2023. This increase is significantly higher than the expected average for 2022, which was 4.4 percent. However, the increase still lags...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst: Why the VC firm with an unassuming name should have healthcare's attention
In July, venture capital firm General Catalyst launched its second $600-million-plus fund focusing on healthcare. Then on Aug. 11, the company plucked Marc Harrison, MD, the president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to run a healthcare investment platform. But who exactly is this company that's suddenly capturing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hiccups in supply chain are easing, forecasts show
The global supply chain could soon step out of the 18-monthslong storm of shortages and high costs, according to the Financial Times. Data from freight company Freightos shows the price of shipping products by sea across the world has been decreasing since its peak in fall 2021. The weekly peak was reported at $11,109 on Sept. 10, 2021, and the most recent data shows the week ending Aug. 5 at $6,139, accounting for a fall of about 45 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com
UMC Health System seeks to increase property tax revenue in 2023
Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System plans to raise property tax revenue next year to offset financial challenges, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Aug. 9. The Lubbock County Commissioners Court held a budget presentation Aug. 8 where UMC proposed a budget that included upholding the current tax rate of roughly 10.3 cents per $100 valuation. If approved, the hospital district would earn over $2.4 million in the next fiscal year. Of the earnings, $763,000 would be from new taxed properties.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner expands relationships with 161 clients
Oracle Cerner added and expanded relationships with more than 161 clients from April to June 2022. Oracle Cerner added 11 new clients who will go live with its EHR system, technology and products, according to the EHR giant's growth report published Aug. 12. Four things to know:. Oracle Cerner is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Q&A with Epic's interoperability chief on how data-sharing is advancing
As health data-sharing improves, but at a slow pace, the nation's largest EHR vendor, Epic, plays a big role in helping to create a clinically interoperable healthcare system. The company controls about a third of the U.S. hospital market share. In the second part of a series on medical data...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 McKinsey partners dish future of supply chain resiliency
To find out what resilience means and what strategies supply chain hospital leaders should take, Becker's spoke with William Weinstein, a McKinsey partner who's one of the leaders who serves healthcare providers with external spend, and Drew Ungerman, a McKinsey senior partner who advises healthcare clients on strategy. Editor's note:...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS names senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD. Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham posts $949M quarterly net loss
Despite seeing an increase in revenue, Boston-based Mass General Brigham reported a loss for the third quarter, which ended June 30. The health system recorded operating revenues of $4.26 billion in the third quarter of this year, up from $4.08 billion in the same period last year, according to financial documents released Aug. 12. Net patient service revenue was up slightly year over year. The health system said higher inpatient acuity along with longer lengths of stay resulted in a decline in discharges and curtailed patient service revenue.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cardinal Health selects chief financial officer as new CEO
Cardinal Health's board of directors has elected Jason Hollar as the company's new CEO, effective Sept. 1. The company's current CEO, Mike Kaufmann, is stepping down. Mr. Hollar has served as Cardinal Health's chief financial officer since May 2020. Before joining Cardinal, Mr. Hollar served as the CFO and executive vice president for Tenneco, a global automotive products manufacturer.
beckershospitalreview.com
Why many pharmacists aren't prescribing Paxlovid: low demand, few workers
When the FDA allowed any state-licensed pharmacist to prescribe a COVID-19 antiviral to patients in July, some health organizations criticized the decision while others cheered, but pharmacies aren't picking up the slack, NBC reported Aug. 10. Pfizer's treatment Paxlovid became the most popular COVID-19 antiviral in May, but demand for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tech hiring goes offshore
Companies dealing with a shortage of tech workers, amid the proliferation of remote work, have started looking offshore for software developers in places like Latin America, Asia and Eastern Europe, Wired reported Aug. 12. Tech services firm Commit estimated that outsourcing for software development would increase by 70 percent from...
beckershospitalreview.com
HR leaders should prioritize 'career portfolios' over career ladders to retain workers
As the interest in career ladders fades, human resources leaders may turn to alternative options including career portfolios to attract and retain workers, according to an Aug. 10 article in Harvard Business Review. Portfolios, which showcase skills and experiences in addition to traditional resume components, are a way for employees...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Marc Harrsion leaving Intermountain for General Catalyst
Marc Harrison, MD, will leave his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare this fall to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Intermountain announced the transition Aug. 11. "Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today...
beckershospitalreview.com
Early warnings, few false alerts: What physicians want out of AI sepsis detection tools
A new artificial intelligence sepsis detection system had an 89 percent adoption rate by physicians and nurses, higher than other legacy tools, which typically garner a 10 percent adoption rate, a study published July 21 shows. The Targeted Real-Time Early Warning System, which catches sepsis symptoms earlier than traditional methods,...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12. 1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. 2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership successful at weaning patients off ventilators
The Progressive Care Unit at Tampa General Hospital has generated impressive results, including an 83% ventilator weaning rate and 75% reduction in readmissions. A unique partnership at Tampa General Hospital is generating positive results for patients on ventilators. Ventilator-dependent patients are medically complex and often have multiple morbidities. Providing care...
beckershospitalreview.com
ISMP releases new medication guidelines
The Institute for Safe Medication Practices published a guideline for drugs used during procedures, the first document of its kind, Aug. 11. It's a "unique" set of guidelines, the ISMP said, because of "the complexity, numerous handoffs and fast pace of patient care" during procedures. To create the 25-page guidelines, the FDA funded the institute's three-year study to identify perioperative and procedural medication errors.
beckershospitalreview.com
How COVID-19 left a mark on the health tech industry
From changing the pace and implementation of technology, to advancing "digital transformation" from buzzword to reality, six CIOs reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the healthcare technology industry. Daniel Uzupis. CIO of Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa). The health IT industry and field has changed...
