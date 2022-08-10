Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is scaling back medical services, according to an Aug. 11 report from News 12 Westchester. Several services are affected, including the hospital in Wallkill, which will no longer have an operating room nurse on staff overnight, and routine OB/GYN rheumatology and pediatric care will no longer be offered at their locations in Middletown, Monticello, and Harris.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO