Oregon State

Georgia hospital to close extended care center

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center residents and staff were notified this week that its Atlanta-based parent company, Northside Health System, plans to close and repurpose the facility, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported Aug. 11. The facility, which currently serves as an assisted living and rehabilitation center, will be...
GEORGIA STATE
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From nurses suing AdventHealth over an active shooter drill to a news organization suing eight Indiana hospitals, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines. 1. Tenet, Steward feud after $1.1B deal. Tenet Healthcare and Steward Health Care System are battling in Delaware Chancery Court over whether...
INDIANA STATE
15,000 Minnesota nurses move toward possible strike

The Minnesota Nurses Association said its members will vote Aug. 15 on whether to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area. The union, an affiliate of the National Nurses United, represents more than 22,000 nurses and other healthcare professionals in...
DULUTH, MN
AdventHealth appoints CEO for Florida hospital

Parker Pridgen was named CEO of AdventHealth Apopka (Fla.), part of the Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth system, according to an Aug. 12 news release shared with Becker's. Mr. Pridgen is CFO and COO of AdventHealth Central Texas and Lampasas, Texas-based AdventHealth Rollins Brook. He will begin his new role Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
New York health system to close 2 outpatient practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is scaling back medical services, according to an Aug. 11 report from News 12 Westchester. Several services are affected, including the hospital in Wallkill, which will no longer have an operating room nurse on staff overnight, and routine OB/GYN rheumatology and pediatric care will no longer be offered at their locations in Middletown, Monticello, and Harris.
MONTICELLO, NY

