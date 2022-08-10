Read full article on original website
Related
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
drifttravel.com
Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember
The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
benitolink.com
California’s Richest All Girl Roping honors memory of late Paicines resident
Arena dirt flew and ropes sailed through the air as some of the fastest women in the sport of rodeo went head-to-head in California’s Richest All Girl Roping at Bolado park on Aug. 6-7. Attracting athletes from across the state, the event consisted of an open jackpot team roping, calf branding, line sorting, breakaway roping, and all girl team roping.
Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community
A new milestone was reached in Rancho Cielo's effort to feed those in need as more than ten thousand boxes of tasty goods were handed out this week. The post Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Starbucks Workers in Santa Cruz Just Went on Strike
On Saturday, August 13, workers at a unionized Starbucks store in Santa Cruz will go on a three-day strike. Organizer Joe Thompson, a Starbucks shift supervisor who remains a member of the Starbucks Workers United union, says the stoppage is due to alleged unfair labor practices: Starbucks announced “unilateral changes to hours,” denied wage and benefit improvements based on union membership, and disturbed the union’s ability to distribute pro-union materials, Thompson says. Rallies will be held at noon Saturday outside of 745 Ocean Street Starbucks location, as the Ocean store is the only location participating in the strike. Starbucks workers have held strikes in at least 17 states, and two Santa Cruz locations became the first California shops to unionize in May.
montereycountyweekly.com
This Seaside market is a church to the classic American sandwich.
How does one recognize a good deal in today’s day and age when portions of fries are getting smaller and smaller, and once respectful restaurants refill Heinz bottles with cheaper, regional ketchup wannabes? Have you noticed that napkins, once forced on clients in abundance, are now something to beg for? Not in LaSala’s BiRite Market, an 80-year-old sandwich shop that will feed your nostalgia without devastating your pocket.
Student Lookout: Hang out at the Watsonville Hangar and the return of the Santa Cruz County Fair
This week's Student Lookout offers student discounts, some fun events, information about Watsonville's Hangar complex, September's county fair and great places to eat in Santa Cruz on a budget
andnowuknow.com
Western Growers' Dave Puglia and California Fresh Fruit Association's Ian LeMay Comment on Governor Newsom's Water Supply Strategy
IRVINE, CA & FRESNO, CA - California Governor Gavin Newson made a pivotal announcement yesterday that has an influence on the agriculture industry. He proposed the Water Supply Strategy Adapting for a Hotter, Drier California, and multiple produce associations commented. “We applaud Governor Newsom’s bold and comprehensive water infrastructure and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
svvoice.com
Great America Open Every Weekend in 2023
California’s Great America in Santa Clara will be open every weekend in 2023. The amusement park announced its schedule, which includes an expanded lineup of events, live shows, new attractions, thrilling rides, kid-sized fun and waterpark adventures. The biggest change, the park will be open for weekends all year long beginning in January.
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoodline.com
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
celebsbar.com
Beach closed as hunt launched for shark that threw man and pet dog into water
Shark that bit a paddleboard and threw a man and dog into the water. During the encounter the shark is said to have swum underneath the paddleboard, before turning and biting the board throwing the man and his dog into the water. City of Pacific Grove said the incident occurred...
losgatan.com
Discover LOST Gatos: Happy Birthday, Los Gatos!
On Aug. 10, 1887—135 years ago today—a newly created Board of Trustees voted to officially incorporate the Town of Los Gatos. Let’s mark the occasion with a quiz about our beloved town’s history. 1. Who was awarded a land grant for El Rancho Rinconada de Los...
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
It is illegal to have these seven animals as pets in California
There are certain animals that California only allows as pets if the proper permits are obtained, but there is also a lengthy list of animals Californians are not allowed to have as pets. One of the main reasons for this is that the animals, if set loose, can disrupt the natural order of wildlife in […]
salinasvalleytribune.com
National Night Out brings Salinas Valley families and first responders together
SALINAS VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies across South Monterey County participated in the National Night Out on Aug. 2, part of a nationwide effort to get communities in touch with the officers who serve them. Local police and fire departments hosted community booths and offered entertainment and free food...
Comments / 0