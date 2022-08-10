Read full article on original website
Related
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
yr.media
Review: ‘Anything’s Possible’ In This Trans Coming-of-Age Story
Prime Video’s “Anything’s Possible” follows transgender teen Kelsa (Eva Reign) as she navigates life and love while living in Pittsburg, and who is being raised by her single mom. While Kelsa figures out how to be comfortable with her new lifestyle, she has her best friends...
yr.media
Florida School’s Gender Support Plan May Force Kids to Come Out to Parents
A process that would out transgender students to their parents is being implemented by a Florida school district. In the Lee County School District, trans students who want to be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns will have to fill out a form with a school counselor, according to Yahoo News. If the form, also called the gender support plan, is not completed, teachers and staff will identify the students by their gender assigned at birth.
Comments / 0