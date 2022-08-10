A process that would out transgender students to their parents is being implemented by a Florida school district. In the Lee County School District, trans students who want to be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns will have to fill out a form with a school counselor, according to Yahoo News. If the form, also called the gender support plan, is not completed, teachers and staff will identify the students by their gender assigned at birth.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO