Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
KGET 17

PG&E settles lawsuit over 2015 pipeline explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A settlement has been reached between PG&E and the families of two women who suffered serious burns in a 2015 gas pipeline explosion. Daniel Rodriguez, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said the only comment he could give was that they’re finalizing terms.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 11, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a wanted gang member. Marshals are looking for Kevon King, 22 — an East Side Crip gang member. He has a criminal history that includes gang participation, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and transportation of a controlled substance.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 2 theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July. BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. The first suspect is described as a Black […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist killed in overnight Oak Street collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed after car veered off Highway 99, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after a crash around 5 a.m. on Aug. 5 on Highway 99. Jose Jesus Macias, 63, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that veered off the roadway on Highway 99 just north of Olive Drive, according to the coroner’s […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
southkernsol.org

Six families lost their homes due to a fire in Richgrove

These six families are farm workers who lost all their belongings due to the fire. The six families consisted of 11 children (one toddler) and 15 adults (one special needs). Only one 18-year-old with special needs was affected by the fire. Most families affected were not home when the fire...
RICHGROVE, CA

