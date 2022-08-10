Read full article on original website
Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California’s first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
First phase of Bakersfield's block-to-block project shows improvements downtown
With ongoing concerns over crime and homelessness in the community, some local organizations have partnered to help keep the streets of Bakersfield safe.
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: get active for a good cause with the Kern County Cancer Run/Walk
Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Michelle Avilla, Executive Director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, about the upcoming Cancer Run/Walk. Every year there is an annual family-friendly event to support those going through cancer treatments. This year the event takes places Saturday, September 17th at 8:00 am at...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
KGET 17
PG&E settles lawsuit over 2015 pipeline explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A settlement has been reached between PG&E and the families of two women who suffered serious burns in a 2015 gas pipeline explosion. Daniel Rodriguez, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said the only comment he could give was that they’re finalizing terms.
L.A. Weekly
Adriana Gamez Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
22-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near White Lane. The fatal accident happened around 3:54 a.m., near White Lane on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, Gamez was crossing the highway when she was struck...
Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
Bakersfield Now
'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 11, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a wanted gang member. Marshals are looking for Kevon King, 22 — an East Side Crip gang member. He has a criminal history that includes gang participation, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and transportation of a controlled substance.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
Bakersfield Californian
Caltrans reverses decision to close Stockdale Highway off-ramp
Some say changing the mind of a government agency as big as Caltrans is like trying to turn around an aircraft carrier in mid-ocean. It's possible, but it's not done lightly.
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores arrested in Bakersfield
The former worker at well known training facility in Santa Ana is charged with sexual assault of a minor.
1st woman testifies in case against ex-UCLA gynecologist
On the first day of testimony in the trial for a former UCLA gynecologist accused of abusing his patients, one of his accusers took the stand.
BPD searches for 2 theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July. BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. The first suspect is described as a Black […]
Bicyclist killed in overnight Oak Street collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers […]
Man killed after car veered off Highway 99, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after a crash around 5 a.m. on Aug. 5 on Highway 99. Jose Jesus Macias, 63, was identified as the driver of the vehicle that veered off the roadway on Highway 99 just north of Olive Drive, according to the coroner’s […]
southkernsol.org
Six families lost their homes due to a fire in Richgrove
These six families are farm workers who lost all their belongings due to the fire. The six families consisted of 11 children (one toddler) and 15 adults (one special needs). Only one 18-year-old with special needs was affected by the fire. Most families affected were not home when the fire...
