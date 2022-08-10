ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Family Radio has a new home

By Precious Grundy
 3 days ago
Beka Deitering, Mary Ann Deitering, and Alice Recker gather to enjoy the Holy Family Radio grand opening Wednesday in Glandorf.

GLANDORF — After 12 years of broadcasting near a radio tower just north of New Cleveland, the Holy Family Radio station now has a permanent residence at the Glandorf Parish Center. The station celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday afternoon on the 12-year anniversary of its going on the air.

The station hosted a fun family event with hot dogs, ice cream, cornhole and face painting. The celebration was possible with the help of donors helping the station find its new home in Suite A of the Glandorf Parish Center, located at 103 N. Main St.

“We love having folks coming in to see it,” said Deacon Jeff Compton, Managing Director. “Most people here are long-time donors. They have actively supported us over the years. This is kind of like a big thank you, come on in and check this out. You made this possible.”

Holy Family Radio was started in 2010 by the late Tom Deitering and his wife, Mary Ann Deitering. The station previously held its broadcasts in a trailer right next to the tower. In 2017 the station expanded to Findlay and subsequently branched to Ada in 2020.

“That trailer had no running water, so I had to use a port-a-john for 11 to 12 years,” chuckled Compton. “It was not the most inviting place, but it was a space that served us at the time, so we made do.”

Holy Family Radio Station is a Catholic radio station that showcases programs for people across northwest Ohio.

“We broadcast EWTN [Catholic Radio Network]’s radio feed,” added Compton. “We do have a bishop’s corner and we put that on there. We also have our own pre-recorded things that we play. One of the key things here is to be able to start producing our own programs.”

According to Compton, Holy Family Radio hopes to continue to try new avenues of media. The station not only wants to produce new programs for radio but also to reach more people. They plan to create podcasts and also stream their shows on YouTube.

“After the expansion, we felt it was time to have a public place,” said Compton, “something the owners could be proud of and the public could visit. We are 100 percent listener-supported and it is only through their generosity that this could happen.”

The station hopes to open new stations in Fostoria and Van Wert in the coming years. Currently, the stations currently broadcast in Glandorf on 88.9 FM, in Findlay at 88.7 FM and in Ada at 94.9 FM.

The station is newly located at 103 N. Main St. Glandorf, Ohio.

For more information visit: http://holyfamilyradio.fm.

#Radio Station#Holy Family Radio#Catholic
