Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Warner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling Made in Wake of Salman Rushdie Attack
Warner Bros. Discovery has put out a statement condemning threats made against J.K. Rowling made following Friday’s attack on Salman Rushdie. The author on Saturday said she was working with the police after receiving a death threat over her support for Rushdie. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rule 34' Wins Locarno Film FestivalLocarno: Austrian Doc 'Matter Out of Place' Wins Inaugural Green Leopard Environmental PrizeTelefilm Canada's Outgoing CEO Talks Diversity Drive Amid a Racial Reckoning: "It's About Reducing the Barriers" After hearing about the attack against the author, Rowling had tweeted: “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” In response, someone...
