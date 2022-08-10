ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Newberry Observer

Let me tell you some good news

I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
NEWBERRY, SC
The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement

In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns

Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
MILL SPRING, NC
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap

Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
bookriot.com

South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding

“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimbrell in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
SPARTANBURG, SC

