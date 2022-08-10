Read full article on original website
Let me tell you some good news
I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go. The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a...
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization opens transitional house for women released from prison
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization that helps people released from prison unveiled a new addition to its program. Soteria Community Development Corporation held a ribbon-cutting for its women's transitional house. The opening comes just a few weeks after Soteria was dealt a devastating blow when its workshop burned down.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns
Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
If you're thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
School lunches no longer free for all students
For the last two years, all students were eligible to receive free school lunches through a program funded by the federal government.
WYFF4.com
Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
Saturday High School Red Zone football jamboree recap
Spartanburg – Saturday morning at Broome high school there were three jamborees involving 5 area high schools. Spartanburg High rolled past Mallard Creek out of Charlotte, 35-8. Greer defeated Union County, 35-6. Broome cruised past R-S Central, 27-6. In Anderson County several area South Carolina teams faced several squads out of Georgia in the Lake […]
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
WJCL
South Carolina authorities search for information after puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis...
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
bookriot.com
South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding
“I’m not trying to ban any books. I’m trying to stop an indoctrination campaign against kids. Any person in this county that has children knows full well what I’m talking about,” said South Carolina Senator Josh Kimbrell in a press conference held yesterday across the street from Spartanburg County Public Library’s main branch. The senator is demanding libraries remove books he deems inappropriate from their collection or face a loss of funding.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina man rides 8 miles on horse to get to doctor's appointment
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
Downtown Anderson building renovation project nears completion
A project in downtown Anderson that's been in the works for two years is almost complete.
