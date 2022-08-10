Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
mobilebaymag.com
Restaurant Review: Big Bad Breakfast
Breakfast is for everyone and perfect at any time of day. The spectrum of customers — families in booths, retirees at the front and couples at the bistro tables — enjoying Big Bad Breakfast in Midtown right up to closing time makes that apparent. By all accounts, patrons...
thepulsepensacola.com
Terror in the Theater Milton’s Haunted Imogene Halloween Attraction and Paranormal Investigation!
Date and Time: October 15, 2022 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Location: Imogene Theater, 6866 Caroline Street, Milton, FL 32570. * Halloween Haunted House Attraction $15 (10 AM to 6 PM) Runs all day. Guests enjoy a spine-chilling mix of special effects, actors, costumes, story-telling, and exhilarating surprises blended with Imogene’s haunted history.
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
utv44.com
Complaints that Tillman's Corner homeless camps go unchecked and wreak havoc
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile business owner says more needs be done to address homeless camps. Since purchasing a commercial building on Highway 90 in Tillman's corner two and half months ago, Thomas Smith says daily he's had to deal with issues like theft, litter and people passed out by the front door and even defecating on the exterior walls. He says it all stems from the homeless camps in the surrounding woods.
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
utv44.com
Couple plans to build village for homeless in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A retired couple trying to make a difference along our Gulf Coast. They want to provide shelters to those who need it most in our homeless population through their non-profit corporation Driftwood Housing. The village will even take in married couples, which many places in...
niceville.com
Niceville High School parking space painting party [PICTORIAL]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — On July 30, dozens of Niceville High School seniors came together to paint their personalized parking spaces at the school during a kick-off painting party. The personalized parking space project is a fundraiser for the school’s Student Government Association and will benefit the school’s homecoming activities...
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation
Alaqua Animal Refuge, in conjunction with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), removed a total of nine horses from a residence in Holt on Thursday and Friday of this past week resulting in an open investigation for abuse and neglect.
Airport employee arrested, over $16,000 worth of stolen items found at home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man after $16,000 dollars worth of luggage was stolen at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested after deputies found the stolen items at his home off Kathy Court. Investigators were able to track down the missing items using an Apple Airtag. […]
WEAR
Box truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A box truck crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. The truck ended up damaged and lodged under the bridge. No further details have been released at this time. Channel 3 has covered...
Florida ‘dancer’ arrested after allegedly burglarizing storage units
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
rippreport.com
STINKING TICKING TIME BOMB
The article below omitted some issues, that may have been problematic for Al.com to print. So let me fill ya in on some details. Baldwin County Sewer Service is the only privately operated sewer service in Alabama. They are unregulated and have been given permission to use county right of ways at no charge.
WKRG
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
Fort Walton Beach update on Brooks Bridge replacement
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island. The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing […]
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a school bus carrying 27 children “side-swiped,” a sedan Friday morning, but no one was injured, according to a release from FHP. According to the release, the school bus was traveling south on Eden Square near Kittrell Lane when a sedan was driving west on […]
