Read full article on original website
Related
Where Is Kelly Ripa? TV Star Reveals Her Whereabouts After Ryan Seacrest Is Joined By New Host
Live With Kelly and Ryan has looked different this week, as Kelly Ripa was nowhere to be found. Instead, Ryan Seacrest was joined by his American Idol costar Luke Bryan. The blonde beauty, 51, shared a video of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, relaxing at their home in the Hamptons. Additionally, she also posted that her daughter Lola would be dropping a new tune soon. "@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE COMES OUT," the caption read. The TV personality also revealed that she will be going on a book tour in the next few months. "Equal parts thrilled and...
Revealed: K’Fed Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance As Feud With Ex-Britney Spears Takes New Twist
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will be without financial support from the pop star in a little over 2 years, Radar has learned. Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end. According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she...
Fashionista! Katey Duggar Poses in Cute Jeans With Her and Husband Jed Duggar’s Son True: Photo
Stylish mama! Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) looked cute wearing jeans with her and husband Jed Duggar’s newborn son, Truett. “My two favorite things in life!” Jed, 23, captioned a sweet photo of Katey,...
Ashton Kutcher Opened Up About Why It Was So Important For Him And Mila Kunis To Appear In The “That '70s Show” Spinoff And Talked About The “Bizarre” Experience Of Returning To The Set After 16 Years
The married couple, who famously met on the original show in 1998, are set to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie in the upcoming Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show.
RELATED PEOPLE
'It Was Abrupt & Painful': Ashley Judd Says Mom Naomi's Death Left Her 'World Upside-Down' As Battle Over Her Will Rages
Ashley Judd revealed it has been a struggle to cope with the sudden loss of her mother, Naomi Judd, just days before Radar exclusively confirmed the late country icon made no mention of her daughters in her $25 million will."It was abrupt and painful and my world is upside-down," the Double Jeopardy actress, 54, said about Naomi's death by suicide during an emotional interview with grief expert David Kessler last week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Kessler...
Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’
Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed
CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Gabby Rumored to Eliminate [SPOILER] After a One-on-One
Gabby Windey allegedly sends one of her leading men home after an upcoming one-on-one. Here are 'The Bachelorette' spoilers fans should know.
‘Married at First Sight’ Couples Who Are Still Together Today
When it comes to reality TV couples, it’s not easy to make a relationship last – but many from Married at First Sight have proven that they could do just that! The Lifetime series follows multiple couples who are paired up by relationship experts and agree to tie the knot upon their first meeting. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steve Martin Is Focused on His Family! Meet His Current Wife Anne and Ex-Wife Victoria
Since his days as a late-night comic in the late ‘60s, Steve Martin has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most prolific stars. In his life outside of fame, the Parenthood actor is happily married to his second wife, Anne Stringfield. Prior to their union, he was married to Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994.
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette Slammed for Sending Messages of Support to Anne Heche
On Friday morning, a peaceful Los Angeles neighborhood became embroiled in tragedy when actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a home with such force that it set both the car and house ablaze. Heche was allegedly driving at a blistering 90 MPH when she struck the house. Shockingly, it...
Comments / 0