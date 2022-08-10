Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozarks First.com
Live From Beyond the Lens! Branson Part 2
You don’t want to miss the Fly Ride at Beyond the Lens! in Branson!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KTTS
Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway
Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Discount Daves Carpet & Flooring can’t wait to make your flooring dreams a reality with the “Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway”. It’s no secret that Discount Daves is unmatched at providing quality flooring at discount prices. That’s why we’re...
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
KYTV
Weekend Events: See what’s happening around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out these weekend events around the Ozarks. Get ready for some end-of-summer fun at the Baker Creek August Festival Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Local vendors will be selling crafts, plants, food, and more. Live entertainment, featured speakers, and greenhouse tours will also be available to enjoy. Admission is free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozarks First.com
10-8 “America’s Funniest Cops Back in Service” Show Coming to Branson
Joey Thurman & Dan Whitehurst of Sit Down Comedy talk about their new show coming to the Majestic Theatre in Branson.
KYTV
Rare bird spotted at Springfield’s Conservation Nature Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nature lovers spotted a rare bird at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. The bird is a limpkin. The bird is known to fly as far north of the coastal areas of Florida. Francis Sckalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says this is only the eighth...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
KYTV
Senior citizens in the Ozarks trying to get by amidst inflation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve been told that if you work hard and save money, you can retire comfortably. It’s the American Dream. But that’s not the case for many right here in the Ozarks. People on fixed incomes like seniors or people on disability feel like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community came together to save an injured wild animal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a wild rescue with a happy ending. Kim Marple wasn’t at all prepared to take on this unusual kind of rescue, but with the help of the Leigh’s Lost and Found community, it turned out to be a successful one.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
New fountain at Springfield Botanical Gardens dedicated to memory of generous MSU professor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Park-goers in Springfield can look forward to a new fountain at the Botanical Gardens, dedicated to a former MSU professor with a generous history. The Springfield-Greene County Park Board held a dedication ceremony for the Thomas J. Kachel Fountain this Friday, August 12 in Nathanael Greene/ Close Memorial Park. The ceremony was hosted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adoption fees for large dogs like Georgie are half price this weekend at SW MO Humane Society
Large dogs' adoption fees are half-price through the weekend of Aug. 12-14 at Southwest Missouri Humane Society. The deal applies to dogs over 30 lbs.
Ozarks First.com
Highest-rated restaurants in SGF, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KYTV
New cave adventure tours provide educational experience for guests in Branson West, Mo.
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) -Adventure Cave Tours, the newest land adventure in Branson West, opened its doors this summer. Adventure tour staff say guests will get to see nature above and below ground. The tour also travels to up to four different wild caves for an exciting outdoor adventure. Tour...
sgfcitizen.org
Central High teen goes viral for massive mural on Jefferson Avenue
A whale is swimming on Jefferson Avenue, thanks to Central High School senior Sophie Bryan. Drivers can see the creature when passing at the intersection of Jefferson and Glenwood Street, painted on a wooden privacy fence. The mural, which is not yet completed, is the culmination of weeks of work by Sophie, between the recent days of rain and 100-degree-plus temperatures.
Scooters are on their way to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Around college campuses and urban areas, electric scooters are becoming more common. Scooter fleets like Lime, Bird and Bolt have all made their way to the streets of big cities. E-scooters are not without controversy. Some folks are asking how safe the scooters are on the roads and sidewalks. Rules for the scooters […]
KYTV
Carroll County, Ark. property values rising; residents appeal reappraisals
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Carroll County residents have until August 15 to appeal property value reappraisals mailed in July. Carroll County, Arkansas, has seen a lot of growth in the last five years, something many believe is being driven by out-of-state buyers relocating to the area. “We see a lot...
Missouri company owes $1 million after embezzlement scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri company will pay more than $1 million to the federal government under the terms of a non-prosecution agreement announced Thursday. Pro1 IAQ, Inc., a corporation with operations in Springfield, Missouri, and Boulder, Colorado, designs and sells indoor thermostats nationwide. Based on the non-prosecution agreement signed Thursday, representatives of Pro1 admitted that former executive officers engaged in a conspiracy to embezzle funds from Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc., a Springfield-based nonprofit corporation, from 2008 to November 2017.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thieves posing as golfers steal $1,500 at Springfield country club
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft by two men posing as golfers. The crime happened on June 28 in the parking lot of the Twin Oaks Country Club. The club is located at 1020 East Republic Road in Springfield. On Tuesday, June 28 a man...
Comments / 0