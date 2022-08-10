AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: 2-Way Traffic Will Resume At Lubber’s Brook On Middlesex Ave. (Route 62) Around August 30

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, August 14, 2022: RMLD Electric Car Show, Wilmington Farmers Market
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, August 14, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. In conjunction with...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
Water search temporarily closes part of Morrissey Boulevard; person found at work
BOSTON -- A report of a person in the water at Dorchester Bay prompted a massive search Friday morning. The person who jumped in the water ended up being at work, the Boston Acting Deputy Fire Chief Erik Pettaway said. Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after a person reported that their friend jumped off Beades Bridge."State Police were able to contact the gentleman we were looking for. He had gone in the water, got out, went home, and went to work so he's presently at work," said Pettaway. The caller said he was supposed to jump as well but got scared. Pettaway said the response was a "pretty involved operation" but he is glad no one was injured.
NECN
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: When, Where & What Has Been Won In Town Recently
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Thu, Aug 11, 2022 — $1,000 — The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 — THE CORNER STORE. Thu, Aug 11, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 WINNING 7 — SUNRISE...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington’s 99 Restaurant Raising Funds For The Jimmy Fund With ‘Give $5, Get $5’ Donation Campaign Through August 21
WOBURN, MA — All Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York, including the Wilmington location at 144 Lowell Street, are participating in the annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser — from Monday, August 8, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022 — with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the Jimmy Fund, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from August 7, 2022 to August 13, 2022 — that residents should consider reading:. For senior center, town hall projects: Select Board debates free cash usage by Lizzy Hill. Pupa family receives gold star flag,...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson pride on full display for Boston 25 Zip Trip
HUDSON – Hundreds of residents filtered through Main Street on Friday when Boston 25 News came to Hudson to highlight the town as part of their summer Zip Trip series. Zip Trip sees the channel come to cities and towns throughout the state to highlight their unique attractions and people. For the seventh installment this summer anchors Shiri Spear, Catherine Parrotta and Lilly Hopkins showcased Hudson’s businesses, government officials and everyday people who are proud of their town.
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
universalhub.com
Beer truck tips over on turnpike in Allston; spills bottles, cans everywhere, but too late, it's been cleaned up
State Police report an 18-wheeler hauling beer overturned on the inbound turnpike in Allston early this morning, sending bottles and cans of beer across both sides of the road. The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. A MassDOT crew was summoned to sweep up the suds.
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 14, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 14, 2022. Sunday, August 14, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 15, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The Wilmington Board of...
4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash
RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
Medical Helicopter Requested For Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter has been requested for a serious motor cycle crash on Salem End Road tonight around 8:30. Scanner has the motorcycle striking a telephone pole. Helicopter will land at Mass State Police. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
Wilmington Apple
UPDATE: Online Bill Pay For Water & Sewer Bills Is Now Available, New System In Place
Below is announcement from the Town of Wilmington:. We are following up to announce that online bill pay for Water & Sewer bills is once again available. We appreciated your patience as we worked with our vendors to resolve this. Customers should be aware the Town of Wilmington no longer...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington OBITUARIES (August 7-13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of August 7, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WCVB
Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Milford
MILFORD, Mass. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured late Friday morning in a crash with a car in Milford, Massachusetts. Milford police said the crash happened at the intersection of Purchase Street and Fountain Street. Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling on Purchase Street...
Highland Street Auto Shop Converting to Retail Storefront
WORCESTER - A former auto service station on Highland Street in Worcester is being converted into a retail operation. On Thursday night, the Historical Commission unanimously approved a demolition delay waiver for the renovations and converting the auto shop into a storefront. According to state records, the former Tash Mac...
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 14
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 14 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) O’Regan...
