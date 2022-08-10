5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, August 11, 2022: Library To Hold End Of Summer Bash On Swain Green Featuring Food Trucks & Free Concert

Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, August 14, 2022: RMLD Electric Car Show, Wilmington Farmers Market
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, August 14, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. In conjunction with...
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: When, Where & What Has Been Won In Town Recently
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Thu, Aug 11, 2022 — $1,000 — The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 — THE CORNER STORE. Thu, Aug 11, 2022 — $1,000 — $1,000,000 WINNING 7 — SUNRISE...
Wilmington’s 99 Restaurant Raising Funds For The Jimmy Fund With ‘Give $5, Get $5’ Donation Campaign Through August 21
WOBURN, MA — All Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York, including the Wilmington location at 144 Lowell Street, are participating in the annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser — from Monday, August 8, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022 — with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the Jimmy Fund, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Wilmington OBITUARIES (August 7-13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of August 7, 2022:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
THIS WEEKEND: What To Expect At The Wilmington Farmers Market On August 14
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open this Sunday, August 14, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. August 14 Farmers Market Lineup:. Food & Drink:. Gaouette Farm (farm fresh fruits, berries and veggies) O’Regan...
‘Hocus Pocus’ Comes Alive Again for Special Event at Ropes Mansion in Salem
A new experience is coming to Salem this year and it’s the next best thing to hanging out with the Sanderson sisters. For the first time, the iconic Ropes Mansion will be decorated just the way it was in the cult classic Hocus Pocus, letting the movie come to life 30 years later.
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Tour This 100-Year-Old Massachusetts Home Made of 100,000 Newspapers, Including the Furniture
Wow! This Rockport, Massachusetts home made of newspapers is still standing 100 years later. It was built in 1922 by Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident and mechanical engineer Elis Stenman who, according to Roadtrippers, wanted to test the sturdiness of newspapers as a building material and see how long we could still read words on the paper years later with running water and electricity.
goodmorninggloucester.com
Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride
We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
OBITUARY: Frederick Bedell Bischoff, 93
WALDOBORO, ME — Frederick Bedell Bischoff, a resident of Waldoboro for the past several years and former longtime resident of North Andover, MA, passed away on August 7th, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Ann Hobbs Bischoff with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 5 Arrests & Serve 5 Summonses
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between August 5, 2022 to August 11, 2022. Brian J. Vitale (40, Pelham, NH) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; and Leaving Scene Of Property Damage. (9:22pm)
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: 34 Wilmington Students Named To Dean’s List At UMass Amherst
AMHERST, MA — The following Wilmington students were named to the Dean’s List at UMass Amherst for their academic performance during the Spring 2022 semester:. In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grant-point average or better on a four-point scale. Like Wilmington Apple on...
Man sets out to walk every Boston neighborhood to reconnect with old friends
BOSTON -- An author is kicking off an ambitious journey to walk every neighborhood in Boston. Patrick Maguire said the walks will raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Stride for Stride. He's partially inspired by the pandemic to get up and outside, to learn more about the city and its iconic neighborhoods. "I want to rekindle relationships with everyone that I've promised to meet up and have a cup of coffee (I'm a tea drinker) but a cup of coffee or a drink. And walking is one of the best ways to reconnect with old friends and I hope to meet some new friends along the way in the neighborhoods of Boston. It's getting me away from the computer and it's a fresh start," Maguire said. Maguire is starting at the Wood Island MBTA stop in East Boston next Tuesday morning. He plans to cover about half the neighborhood -- just over 13 miles -- and then he'll cover the other half at a later date. All are welcome to join Maguire as he canvasses every neighborhood. He expects the whole process will take up to two years and 650 miles.
UPDATE: Online Bill Pay For Water & Sewer Bills Is Now Available, New System In Place
Below is announcement from the Town of Wilmington:. We are following up to announce that online bill pay for Water & Sewer bills is once again available. We appreciated your patience as we worked with our vendors to resolve this. Customers should be aware the Town of Wilmington no longer...
Cardiac Cat Stays a Second Night, Startling Hotel Guest
Tiffany Hughes says her cat is trained to warn her when she needs to take medication for a cardiac-related condition. According to the manager at the Bedford Plaza Hotel, the cat can also instigate a heart attack. Hughes, her boyfriend, and the trained therapy cat named Orzo checked into the...
communityadvocate.com
Marshalls relocates to Royal Plaza in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Marshalls is relocating in Marlborough. The store will be relocating to Royal Plaza later this month on Aug. 25. “Our newest store in Marlborough will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” said President Tim Miner. “We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
nshoremag.com
13 Best Restaurants in Newburyport
Whether you are craving Persian street food, a Thai noodle bowl, classic New England clam chowder, or even a taste of the North End on the North Shore, Newburyport covers all the bases. The streets of the city’s charming historic downtown, just steps from a waterfront made for strolling, are lined with dining options that run the gamut from playful to elegant. Here’s a sampling.
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 8 New Job Openings, Seeking High School Assistant Principal
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
