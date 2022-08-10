ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

Wilmington Apple

Wilmington OBITUARIES (August 7-13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Here are the obituaries published on Wilmington Apple during the week of August 7, 2022:
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington’s 99 Restaurant Raising Funds For The Jimmy Fund With ‘Give $5, Get $5’ Donation Campaign Through August 21

WOBURN, MA — All Ninety Nine Restaurants across New England and upstate New York, including the Wilmington location at 144 Lowell Street, are participating in the annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser — from Monday, August 8, 2022 through Sunday, August 21, 2022 — with 100% of the funds raised going directly to the Jimmy Fund, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 13, 2022: Wilmington Tennis Open; Roller Derby At Shriners; Yardwaste Center Open

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 13, 2022:. Friends of Wilmington Tennis is holding its Fourth Annual Wilmington Tennis Open today. Tournament Directors Rob Mailey (WHS Boys Tennis Coach), Matt Hackett (WHS Girls Tennis Coach), and Kathleen Reynolds are excited to host the event at the Wilmington High School and Boutwell School Tennis Courts. The tournament will feature several different divisions, including singles for girls and boys from grammar school to high school seniors, as well as doubles for adults over high school age. Cost of the Tournament is $25 per player, with all proceeds going to support Friends of Wilmington Tennis (FWT). Learn more HERE.
Wilmington Apple

LETTER: Vote YES For A New Senior Center On November 19

Imagine walking through a set of double doors and being greeted with a warm smile. Then you walk down the sun splashed hallway and have a fresh cup of coffee at the café. You head out to the patio to sit in the tree lined landscape or sit in the climate-controlled lounge area and chat with friends.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Frederick Bedell Bischoff, 93

WALDOBORO, ME — Frederick Bedell Bischoff, a resident of Waldoboro for the past several years and former longtime resident of North Andover, MA, passed away on August 7th, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Ann Hobbs Bischoff with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 8 New Job Openings, Seeking High School Assistant Principal

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: Tewksbury Considering What To Do With 2 Soon-To-Be Vacant School Buildings; Town Supports Veterans Housing Project With $500K Commitment

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 14, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 14, 2022. Sunday, August 14, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 15, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The Wilmington Board of...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Beverly A. (Dennison) Shea, 89

WILMINGTON, MA — Beverly A. (Dennison) Shea, age 89, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of Paul H. Shea, devoted mother of Stephanie Cunningham & her husband Bill of Rockport and John W. Shea & his wife Corinne of Reading. Loving “Grammie” of Lucas, Jenna, and Samuel Cunningham, John Shea II, and Cole Shea & his wife Rochelle. Cherished daughter of the late James and Mary (Small) Dennison, dear sister of Brenda Town & her late husband Hartley of Freeport, ME, Janet Tuttle of North Carolina and the late James Dennison & his late wife Penelope. Beverly is further survived by many special nieces, nephews and their families.
WILMINGTON, MA
Brewbound.com

Closings: Smuttynose Shutters Smuttlabs; Newfangled Brew Works and District 8 Beer Company to Close This Weekend

Smuttlabs Brewery and Kitchen – the Dover, New Hampshire-based offshoot location of Smuttynose Brewery – has closed, the Hampton-headquartered brewery announced. “To the Dover community, our loyal customers, and to anyone who has enjoyed our love for experimental brews, scratch menus, and dad jokes…we have made the extremely difficult decision to close our Smuttlabs Brewery & Kitchen location in Dover, NH,” the company wrote. “We’d like to thank the Smuttlabs team for their continued hard work and dedication and in no way is this a reflection on their amazing talents.”
DOVER, NH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Wilmington Apple

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Wilmington DPW To Repave 8 Roads This September

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Department of Public Works:. WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Department of Public Works will grinding and resurfacing the roadways listed below, beginning the week of September 6, 2022, weather permitting:. SWAIN ROAD (BURLINGTON AVE TO FOREST STREET) ROOSEVELT...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man sets out to walk every Boston neighborhood to reconnect with old friends

BOSTON -- An author is kicking off an ambitious journey to walk every neighborhood in Boston. Patrick Maguire said the walks will raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Stride for Stride. He's partially inspired by the pandemic to get up and outside, to learn more about the city and its iconic neighborhoods.   "I want to rekindle relationships with everyone that I've promised to meet up and have a cup of coffee (I'm a tea drinker) but a cup of coffee or a drink. And walking is one of the best ways to reconnect with old friends and I hope to meet some new friends along the way in the neighborhoods of Boston. It's getting me away from the computer and it's a fresh start," Maguire said. Maguire is starting at the Wood Island MBTA stop in East Boston next Tuesday morning. He plans to cover about half the neighborhood -- just over 13 miles -- and then he'll cover the other half at a later date. All are welcome to join Maguire as he canvasses every neighborhood. He expects the whole process will take up to two years and 650 miles.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers listed for sale

DANVERS - The Liberty Tree Mall is looking for a buyer.The Salem News reports that the shopping center in Danvers has been on the market since mid-July. Built in 1972, the 454,000 square-foot space is currently owned by mall investment company Simon Property Group.The real estate listing says the mall currently has an occupancy rate of 88%."Liberty Tree offers an impressive anchor tenant line-up of AMC Theatre, Marshalls, Michaels, Total Wine & More and a brand new Aldi (currently under construction), along with strong shadow anchors including Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, and Kohl's," the listing states.The listing also says there's more room on the 41-acre site "for possible uses including office, medical office, and hotel."
millburysutton.com

Ferris wheels and frog jumping: visit these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 12-14 MT. CARMEL-LORETO FESTIVAL: Aug. 11-14, 37 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Hours: 5-10 p.m. Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Food, music, children's activities and more. Admission $2; admission to Kids Zone is $10 with wristband. Information: https://mtcarmelfestival.org/. BELLINGHAM DAYS: Aug. 11-13,...
WORCESTER, MA

