'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12
Join us for the 31st annual Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival located at the Charleston Marina on Oregon’s Adventure Coast! Come on out for food, fun, music, and crafts on August 12- 14, 2022. Enjoy over 50 vendors selling food, Craft Beer, Regional Wines, crafts, shirts, trinkets, and lots more. Great music all weekend with the K-DOCK 92.9 FM CLAM JAM featuring live Rock and Roll, Blues, Oldies, and more! Bring the kids and let them enjoy our Fire Truck Super Slide! Or let the kids catch their own trout with the ODFW Good Guys and the Trout Pond! This three-day event is sponsored by the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, and K-DOCK Radio.
MUSIC IN THE PARK FEATURES MEDFORD GROUP
Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park is featuring a Medford based group on Thursday night. Saucy is a five-piece band of world traveled musicians featuring a vast range of hits and genres through the ages. They will play at Millsite Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The series is celebrating...
Circle the Bay, Aug. 12
The South Coast Running Club’s annual Circle the Bay Run is Saturday, Aug. 13, around Coos Bay. The half-marathon begins and ends at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
NB Summer Youth Program, Aug. 12
Big Rig Bash Festival August 13 10:00 am – 4:00 pm North Bend Community Center. What kid doesn’t love the big machinery that keeps our economy running? Get close to everything from tow trucks, excavators, log trucks, garbage trucks, and more! Inside, youngsters can dig for treasure. Music, Face Painting, Balloon Modeling, Snacks, Hot Dogs, and more.
RAIL CROSSING TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR RECONSTRUCTION
The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg is expected to be closed for five days later this month, so the crossing can be rebuilt. A City of Roseburg release said the crossing between Spruce and Sheridan Streets, is used by some residents to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Tails Dog Park and Micelli Park. It is expected to be closed around-the-clock from about 7:00 a.m. Monday August 22nd until 7:00 p.m. Friday August 26th.
These Oregon counties have the most born-and-bred residents
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
MERCANTILE FIRE BURNS A QUARTER OF AN ACRE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway between Roseburg and Glide, at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the forward spread of the...
Quake off Curry Co., Aug. 10
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry Co.
DEATH OF WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER ASSIGNED TO THE BIG SWAMP FIRE
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, has announced the passing of a wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Wednesday shortly after 12:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received information regarding a...
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
Quakes, Aug. 12
A couple of earthquakes struck the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.9-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line early Friday morning, Aug. 12. It was located west of Bandon. The second quake was a 2.5-magnitude also on Friday morning, but west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 12
OHA report August 11, 2022 – Cases: 1,049 new, 864,083 total; Deaths: 5 new, 8,257 total; Hospitalized: 371, 27 fewer than last week (8/03). CHW report August 11, 2022 – New cases: 30; Active cases: 319; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 168 total; Total cases: 12,863.
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Roseburg teen found after reported missing
A 15-year-old who was reported missing on Aug. 3 has been found.
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two people were cited for an alleged disorderly conduct incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. officers located and charged two of the participants of a large disturbance that occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street.
