A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn.
Vacant Adair County farmhouse burns to the ground
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri farmhouse that sits on land with a historic designation burned to the ground Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Clay Way northeast of Kirksville around 1:30 p.m. The structure, a farmhouse owned by Mike and Larry O'Brien,...
Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt when big rig overturns
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon when he wrecked his Mack truck. The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Clark County Route A, one mile north of Fairmont. State troopers said Alan Graham, 72, of Luray, Missouri, ran his truck off the...
Thousand Hills State Park re-opens as hunt for murder suspect continues
Missouri State Parks reports that, after consultation with law enforcement officials, Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville reopened on August 12th at 8 am. This includes the campground, store, marina, dining, and lodging operations. The park had been closed due to law enforcement searching for Jesse Rongey, a Kirksville man...
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
Kirksville area man adds $5,000 to reward for murder suspect's capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The reward to catch a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville is now up to $10,000. A resident who lives on the Adair County road where a Kirksville man was murdered last month is offering to match a $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Food insecurity remains high in SE Iowa
Ottumwa, IA- Food insecurity in Southeast Iowa continues to reach historic highs. TV Station KTVO reports that the Food Bank of Iowa’s distribution center in Ottumwa, which serves 13 counties in southeastern Iowa, has been working to meet rising demand over the summer. Food Bank of Iowa Vice President...
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
Lee County couple plead guilty to animal neglect
Lee County, IA- A Lee County couple have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal neglect following an investigation that led to hundreds of animals being seized from their property. TV Station KHQA reports that David and Gina Sams of Argyle, both plead guilty to four counts of animal neglect,...
Change of venue granted in Adair County commissioner's theft case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson is facing two misdemeanor counts involving two separate alleged thefts of political campaign signs. On Wednesday, Judge Corey Ray Moon heard Thompson's request for a change of venue in one of those cases. The request was granted, and that...
An Emotional, Family Moment For Austin McCarl
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Austin McCarl wasn’t entirely sure why his father, Terry, ran up to his car full of emotion as he exited the track following a fourth-place effort in Thursday night’s preliminary feature for the 61st Knoxville Nationals. Once he learned the reason, Austin couldn’t hold...
OSKALOOSA MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES
OSKALOOSA — The Oskaloosa Police Department reports that last Saturday, officers were on patrol and witnessed a suspicious person and vehicle outside of an open storage unit located at Champion Storage and Signs on South 7th street. Upon investigation and with the help of the Oskaloosa Police K9, the officers arrested Derek Graham, 39, of Oskaloosa, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
