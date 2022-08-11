ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The 38 greenest cities in North America

By Gabrielle Saulsbery
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLNpg_0hCkV4kY00
Wang An Qi // Shutterstock

The 38 greenest cities in North America

Greening a city isn't just good press. According to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, a more climate-conscious city supports economic growth by creating jobs, increasing property values, and improving public health factors such as better disease outcomes. By committing to improving air and water quality, cities can reduce their residents' exposure to harmful pollutants. Designing more green spaces can welcome cooler summers, reduce the risk of heat-related illness; and bring forth additional recreation spaces to the community, increasing opportunities for both physical activity and social engagement.

In its June 2021 report on building resilient nature-based local communities , FEMA reported that Los Angeles added more than 2,000 jobs due to a $166 million investment in nature-based solutions from 2012 to 2014. Such greening investments have demonstrated immediate and long-term benefits to the environment and populace alike. Another notable example from Massachusetts showed that, rather than build a costly treatment facility for the Quabbin and Wachusett Reservoirs, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority instead invested $130 million on nature-based solutions to protect the more than 20,000 acres of watershed that drain into the reservoirs. The move saved an estimated $4 million per year on maintenance costs for a treatment facility and kept local drinking water clean in the bargain.

Nature-based solutions are defined as sustainable planning, design, environmental management, and engineering practices that weave natural features or processes into the built environment. These solutions promote adaptation and resilience, enlist natural solutions to combat climate change, reduce flood risks, restore and protect wetlands, and more.

So which cities are prioritizing policies toward a healthier and more sustainable environment? Calgary.com compiled a list of the greenest cities in North America according to the Carbon Disclosure Project, an international nonprofit that tracks the environmental impact of companies and municipalities around the world. The cities in this list were part of the CDP's 2021 A List , an annual ranking of cities based on their climate initiatives. They include two districts (Washington, D.C. and the district of Saanich, British Columbia) and are listed in alphabetical order.

To make the list, each city must have a publicly available climate action plan, including emissions reduction and renewable energy targets. The cities were also required to complete climate risk and vulnerability assessments and show measured progress toward achieving their goals. More than 1,000 cities worldwide report to the CDP, 95 of which made the A List. The following are the greenest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cB1BF_0hCkV4kY00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 49.7%
--- Gas: 17.2%
--- Oil: 0.3%
--- Nuclear: 21.1%
--- Hydro: 0.3%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.4%
--- Wind: 9.8%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5GYc_0hCkV4kY00
2p2play // Shutterstock

Boston, Massachusetts

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.4%
--- Gas: 39.0%
--- Oil: 0.3%
--- Nuclear: 25.0%
--- Hydro: 7.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 6.0%
--- Wind: 3.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0opGoe_0hCkV4kY00
MIRAJA DESIGN // Shutterstock

Boulder, Colorado

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 33.0%
--- Gas: 37.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 1.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 25.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 4.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13frwu_0hCkV4kY00
Ramon Cliff // Shutterstock

Calgary, Alberta

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 36.0%
--- Gas: 48.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 6.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 9.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1D8I_0hCkV4kY00
Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 22.0%
--- Gas: 39.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 37.0%
--- Hydro: 0.5%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 0.5%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 1.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j11bq_0hCkV4kY00
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

Cincinnati, Ohio

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 49.8%
--- Gas: 16.7%
--- Oil: 0.4%
--- Nuclear: 27.6%
--- Hydro: 0.9%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.6%
--- Wind: 3.2%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3m6c_0hCkV4kY00
Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

Cleveland, Ohio

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 34.9%
--- Gas: 25.3%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 30.5%
--- Hydro: 5.7%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.4%
--- Wind: 2.3%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c81V5_0hCkV4kY00
Dorti // Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 18.0%
--- Gas: 45.7%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 11.0%
--- Hydro: 0.2%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.1%
--- Wind: 23.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 2.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cGyT_0hCkV4kY00
DBSOCAL // Shutterstock

Encinitas, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 54.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 0.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 2.0%
--- Wind: 16.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 18.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMSXS_0hCkV4kY00
shuttersv // Shutterstock

Fayetteville, Arkansas

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 22.3%
--- Gas: 44.2%
--- Oil: 1.1%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 5.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.5%
--- Wind: 25.1%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqcD3_0hCkV4kY00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

Flagstaff, Arizona

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 20.8%
--- Gas: 35.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 29.2%
--- Hydro: 0.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.5%
--- Wind: 1.7%
--- Geothermal: 0.3%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.3%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qLyM_0hCkV4kY00
Page Light Studios // Shutterstock

Fort Collins, Colorado

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 64.2%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 19.3%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 11.8%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5OMg_0hCkV4kY00
John Roche // Shutterstock

Fremont, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 1.0%
--- Hydro: 30.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 4.0%
--- Wind: 36.0%
--- Geothermal: 12.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 12.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 4.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwLzL_0hCkV4kY00
SnapASkyline // Shutterstock

Hayward, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 25.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 37.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 38.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29nALm_0hCkV4kY00
Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

Houston, Texas

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 18.6%
--- Gas: 51.1%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 9.9%
--- Hydro: 0.3%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.2%
--- Wind: 18.3%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 1.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ72w_0hCkV4kY00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Indianapolis, Indiana

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 43.0%
--- Gas: 45.0%
--- Oil: 2.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 0.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 8.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 2.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtCiZ_0hCkV4kY00
Suzanne Tucker // Shutterstock

Iowa City, Iowa

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 45.3%
--- Gas: 2.1%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 13.0%
--- Hydro: 0.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.2%
--- Wind: 39.4%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knpS8_0hCkV4kY00
Harold Stiver // Shutterstock

Kitchener, Ontario

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 6.1%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 58.2%
--- Hydro: 24.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.5%
--- Wind: 8.2%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 2.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrZkI_0hCkV4kY00
Keith J Finks // Shutterstock

Lexington, Massachusetts

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 0.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 94.6%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 5.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFbpw_0hCkV4kY00
Juan Llauro // Shutterstock

Los Angeles, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 21.0%
--- Gas: 27.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 14.0%
--- Hydro: 6.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 10.0%
--- Geothermal: 9.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 9.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtjA0_0hCkV4kY00
Harold Stiver // Shutterstock

Louisville, Kentucky

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 60.0%
--- Gas: 37.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 3.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 0.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isKEP_0hCkV4kY00
Steven Frame // Shutterstock

Miami, Florida

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 2.1%
--- Gas: 72.3%
--- Oil: 0.3%
--- Nuclear: 22.3%
--- Hydro: 0.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 0.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 1.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQjMh_0hCkV4kY00
Robert Vincelli // Shutterstock

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 17.6%
--- Gas: 38.0%
--- Oil: 0.2%
--- Nuclear: 39.7%
--- Hydro: 0.9%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.9%
--- Wind: 1.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ah61_0hCkV4kY00
BondRocketImages // Shutterstock

Piedmont, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 0.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 50.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 50.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3e1z_0hCkV4kY00
pr2is // Shutterstock

Saanich, British Columbia

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 1.8%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 95.6%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 0.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcYfZ_0hCkV4kY00
LAM-Photography // Shutterstock

St. Paul, Minnesota

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 23.0%
--- Gas: 23.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 28.0%
--- Hydro: 6.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 2.0%
--- Wind: 15.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 3.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449sOq_0hCkV4kY00
Michael Vi // Shutterstock

San Francisco, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 1.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 10.0%
--- Hydro: 50.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.0%
--- Wind: 18.0%
--- Geothermal: 6.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 6.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 6.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLbjE_0hCkV4kY00
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

San Jose, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 13.0%
--- Hydro: 31.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 2.0%
--- Wind: 24.0%
--- Geothermal: 3.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 3.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bewlk_0hCkV4kY00
joojoob27 // Shutterstock

San Luis Obispo, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 66.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 11.0%
--- Geothermal: 12.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 12.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 11.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkU1U_0hCkV4kY00
Tero Vesalainen // Shutterstock

Santa Monica, California

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 1.0%
--- Gas: 10.9%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 2.9%
--- Hydro: 5.3%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.5%
--- Wind: 9.4%
--- Geothermal: 1.5%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 1.5%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 65.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkWUO_0hCkV4kY00
Scott Prokop // Shutterstock

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 31.0%
--- Gas: 45.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 18.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.0%
--- Wind: 5.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WC2tu_0hCkV4kY00
The Image Party // Shutterstock

Seattle, Washington

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 0.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 5.0%
--- Hydro: 84.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.0%
--- Wind: 4.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m3x3_0hCkV4kY00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Somerville, Massachusetts

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.5%
--- Gas: 48.5%
--- Oil: 0.2%
--- Nuclear: 30.5%
--- Hydro: 8.9%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 2.5%
--- Wind: 3.6%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 1.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhz82_0hCkV4kY00
EB Adventure Photography // Shutterstock

Surrey, British Columbia

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 2.0%
--- Oil: 1.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 90.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 6.0%
--- Wind: 1.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6JOS_0hCkV4kY00
SHTBCB // Shutterstock

Takoma Park, Maryland

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 29.8%
--- Gas: 28.7%
--- Oil: 0.3%
--- Nuclear: 35.3%
--- Hydro: 1.4%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 0.3%
--- Wind: 3.1%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hCLb_0hCkV4kY00
DoctorIce Photography // Shutterstock

Toronto, Ontario

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 29.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 34.0%
--- Hydro: 23.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.0%
--- Wind: 12.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 1.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kV1cc_0hCkV4kY00
Dan Breckwoldt // Shutterstock

Vancouver, British Columbia

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 0.0%
--- Gas: 2.0%
--- Oil: 0.0%
--- Nuclear: 0.0%
--- Hydro: 91.0%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 6.0%
--- Wind: 1.0%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztyi4_0hCkV4kY00
Sergey Novikov // Shutterstock

Washington D.C.

- Energy breakdown:
--- Coal: 12.3%
--- Gas: 45.7%
--- Oil: 0.1%
--- Nuclear: 36.9%
--- Hydro: 1.6%
--- Bioenergy (biomass and biofuels): 1.6%
--- Wind: 0.9%
--- Geothermal: 0.0%
--- Solar (photovoltaic and thermal): 0.0%
--- Waste to energy (excluding biomass component): 0.6%

This story originally appeared on Calgary.com and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy