ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Universal Studios Makes a Harry Potter Change People Will Love

The "Harry Potter" books, first written by J.K. Rowling and then adapted into a film series with famous celebrities like Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, and Rupert Grint, are a staple of popular culture. Both the film and book series were extremely successful, earning an estimated $700 million on the films and an estimated $7.7 billion on the book series.
MOVIES
Motley Fool

Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off tonight at Disney's Magic Kingdom park in Florida. Guests are paying $139 to attend Friday night's opening, which is already sold out. Disney World rivals also have hard-ticket Halloween-themed events after day guests clear out of the gated attractions. You’re reading a free article...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Universal#Family Travel
TheStreet

Disney World Bringing Back a Beloved Classic Ride

Theme parks generally clear out old rides and attractions to make way for new ones. That has generally been the policy of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios as they do battle in the highly-competitive Florida market.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Rain-Shortened ‘Hocus Pocus’ Villain Spelltacular at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

It’s the season of the witch and, after a two-year absence, the witches themselves are back! The Sanderson Sisters are once again performing alongside Disney Villains during “Hocus Pocus” Villain Spelltacular at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Unfortunately, the debut of this show was shortened due to inclement weather, but check out what we saw!
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
Simplemost

You Can Get A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Coloring Book In Time For Halloween

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. “Hocus Pocus” may have hit theaters nearly 30 years ago, but the Sanderson Sisters’...
RECIPES
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Full List of 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Exclusive Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is finally back for the first time since 2019, and we’re at the first night to bring you full coverage. We’ve put together a list of all the Halloween party exclusive merchandise.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy