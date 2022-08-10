ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Arya Steakhouse Opens New Location In Palo Alto, CA

Arya Steakhouse has a new address in Palo Alto, CA., to serve their authentic Persian cuisine to a broader audience. Arya Steakhouse, the place to enjoy the most authentic Persian cuisine and fine steaks, has announced its new location. They are opening a new location in Palo Alto, CA. Arya was founded by the husband and wife team of Executive Chef Mike Hashemi and Fera Hashemi.
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Gatos, CA
Government
City
Forbestown, CA
State
California State
City
Los Gatos, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
hoodline.com

Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose

An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wozniak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Tunnels#Board Of Trustees#El Rancho Rinconada De#Southern Pacific Rr#Japanese#Lexington Reservoir
Sheeraz Qurban

California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses

Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Starbucks Workers in Santa Cruz Just Went on Strike

On Saturday, August 13, workers at a unionized Starbucks store in Santa Cruz will go on a three-day strike. Organizer Joe Thompson, a Starbucks shift supervisor who remains a member of the Starbucks Workers United union, says the stoppage is due to alleged unfair labor practices: Starbucks announced “unilateral changes to hours,” denied wage and benefit improvements based on union membership, and disturbed the union’s ability to distribute pro-union materials, Thompson says. Rallies will be held at noon Saturday outside of 745 Ocean Street Starbucks location, as the Ocean store is the only location participating in the strike. Starbucks workers have held strikes in at least 17 states, and two Santa Cruz locations became the first California shops to unionize in May.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
indybay.org

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects

Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
hoodline.com

Hit Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie is expanding into Silicon Valley

Popular Bay Area Peruvian chicken chain Limón Rotisserie is coming to Mountain View. Limón already has restaurants on Valencia Street and South Van Ness in San Francisco, as well as in Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame. According to the SF Business Times, the sixth location in Mountain View will be occupying an 8,000-square-foot space at 800 California Street at the intersection of Castro Street.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
drifttravel.com

Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember

The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SAN JOSE, CA
indybay.org

Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials

Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy