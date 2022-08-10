Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Let’s Talk About Prey and The Predator Movies
The Predator franchise now spans 35 years and includes five to seven movies to daye, depending on your stance on the Alien vs. Predator movies. Prey, the newest film in the franchise, just released. In addition to being the biggest premiere ever on Hulu, it simply kicks ass, telling the...
IGN
Why Batgirl's Cancellation Makes Zero Cent$
To be perfectly clear, Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery is a bad thing. It doesn’t bode well for anybody who enjoys movies, streaming or otherwise, and it’s a major blow to the talented artists that worked hard on every phase of the film’s production and to the diversity this particular character represents.
IGN
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Preparing for Multiple Scenarios Following Ezra Miller Legal Troubles
A new report has suggested that Warner Bros. is preparing for multiple scenarios as The Flash star Ezra Miller becomes embroiled in even more legal trouble. In the worst-case scenario, the movie could even be scrapped entirely. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three different scenarios....
IGN
The 24 Best A24 Movies
Over the past decade, A24 has been massively responsible for redefining modern independent film. As both a distribution and production company, the movies it's brought to the public have been game-changing cinema, simultaneously introducing the world to directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, the Daniels, the Safdie brothers, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bo Burnham, while also keeping the yesteryear indie film flame lit with old school maestros like Gus Van Sant, Atom Egoyan, Sofia Coppola, and Harmony Korine.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
IGN
Some How, The Batman 2 Still ISN'T Greenlit - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
On today’s IGN The Fix: Entertainment,Although The Batman blew away the box office and was apparently confirmed to be getting a sequel, The Batman 2 still isn't a guarantee. According to Variety, the upcoming sequel to Robert Pattinson’s first Batman movie hasn’t yet been greenlit by studio Warner Bros. Discovery.
IGN
A League of Their Own: Season 1 Review
All eight episodes of A League of their Own premiere Aug. 12 on Prime Video. Director Penny Marshall’s 1992 feel-good sports dramedy A League of Their Own has had 30 years to secure itself in the pop culture lexicon as both a modern classic and for Tom Hanks’ now legendary delivery of the line, “There’s no crying in baseball!” The movie still casts a long shadow in the hearts and minds of audiences, which is a double-edged sword for any project that attempts to revive the property. Wisely, the Prime Video series A League of Their Own, co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, does just about everything right in lightly tipping its cap to the film, yet stridently forging its own creative path. What results is an ensemble piece that is a far richer and more realistically crafted story that still celebrates the game of baseball, just with an even stronger female lens.
MLB・
IGN
Yellowjackets: Adult Van Has Been Cast — What's She Up To In Season 2?
This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Yellowjackets snuck up on viewers like a wolf in the forest, becoming one of the biggest word of mouth hits in recent television memory. The multiple Emmy-nominated series spans two timelines. In 1996, a girls soccer team is waylaid on the way to a tournament after their plane crashes in the wilderness. In the present day, the survivors of the tragedy struggle to move on as they realize someone knows the terrible truth of what they did in the wild. Those dueling stories make for an enticing mystery that got TV lovers talking. It also gave us two brilliant casts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Space for Sale - Reveal Trailer
As a property developer in space, venture into the sandbox and begin building homes in outer space. Explore alien worlds and make them habitable in single-player or 2 player co-op.
IGN
The Essential She-Hulk Comics to Read Before the MCU Series
Want to brush up on She-Hulk's Marvel lore before diving into the MCU series? These are the graphic novels you should read.
IGN
Anne Heche, Actress in Films Including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Declared Legally Dead
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in a range of roles including I Know What You Did Last Summer and Legend of Korra, has been declared legally dead following a major car accident. Heche's representative confirmed that while Heche is still on life support, she currently has no brain function, meaning...
IGN
Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz Answers
In Road 96, you'll meet many main NPCs along the way. These characters all have unique story lines, some of which benefit your own journey to cross the border. In the chapter "The Wild Boys," you'll need to pass Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz to keep your loot. The answers to the quiz are below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Who Should You Root For in House of the Dragon?
House of the Dragon cast members Milly Alcock ("Young Rhaenyra Targaryen"), Fabien Frankel ("Ser Criston Cole"), Steve Toussaint ("Lord Corlys Velaryon"), Eve Best ("Princess Rhaenys Targaryen"), and Graham McTavish ("Ser Harrold Westerling") talk to IGN about power, passion, and the pursuit of the Iron Throne in the Game of Thrones prequel series. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
IGN
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Teases ‘Rematch To End All Rematches’ for Season 2
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Sandman Season 1, episode 4. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman already has some ideas for Season 2. During an interview with Total Film, the 61-year-old author revealed what he wants to include in the next story arc of The Sandman (if it gets made, of course).
IGN
Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Review - "Evie / Joe"
Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on AMC. The Walking Dead universe continues to branch off -- even as the mothership series heads toward its final eight episodes -- with new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Conceived, over the years, based on questions from both fans and the writers' room, by Walking Dead head honcho Scott Gimple and Dead writer Channing Powell (who serves as Tales' showrunner), Tales introduces a tonal shift with its first outing, "Evie / Joe," giving us a somewhat lighter look (think Syfy's Z Nation, even) at the zompocalypse. It's disposable fun while also inadvertently demonstrating how much you can get done, character-wise, in a single episode when it's all you've got -- something the main two shows should have embraced more over the years.
IGN
Crocodile Tears
This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide details everything you need to know about the Treasure Hunt Crocodile Tears. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Treasure Hunts main page. Objective: Find Luis's stash. Location: Ortega Croc Farm, Cobre Shores, Aquas Lindas, Madrugada.
IGN
Alone in the Dark Reboot Officially Announced
Alone in the Dark, the classic survival horror series, returns courtesy of Pieces Interactive. As announced during today’s THQ showcase, the publisher is reviving Alone in the Dark after acquiring the franchise from Atari SA in 2018. Described as a “love letter” to the original series, Alone in the Dark once again follows private investigator Edward Carnby as he dives into Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued.
IGN
Three Thousand Years of Longing - Official 'Wish We Never Met' Clip
A heated conversation unfolds in this clip from Three Thousand Years of Longing, an upcoming movie starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Comments / 0