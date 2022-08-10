Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
CNN — Many Californians fear the “Big One,” but it might not be what you think. It’s not an earthquake. And it isn’t the mega drought. It’s actually the exact opposite. A megaflood. A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already...
Fake 'Made in the USA' cases have increased dramatically since 2016. Here's why.
Lions Not Sheep, the pro-Trump brand fined for using Made in the USA clothing labels on Chinese goods, is another example of the FTC's enforcement.
kitco.com
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
