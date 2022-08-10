ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkins County, NE

Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
UPDATED McCook police searching for missing juvenile

From McCook police…Alex has been found! Thank you everyone for your assistance and keeping an eye out. McCOOK, Neb.-Police in McCook are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Police said at around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, officers took a report of a missing juvenile. Police...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...

