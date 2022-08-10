ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, NE

Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio

FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
FAIRBURY, NE
McCool farm earns the 100-year Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award

YORK – Five miles east of McCool Junction lays an 80-acre farm that has maintained ownership within a single family for 100 years. Currently deeded to the Alvin and Sandra Blankenship Trust, the 80 was originally acquired in 1922 by William C. and Amelia Smith. Today, 77 acres remain of which 72 are actively farmed.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
Wallace, NE
Chase County, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Diplomats Name Google as Nebraska Business of the Year

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Diplomats, a statewide economic development organization, names Google as the state's business of the year. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development presented the award to Google's Head of Public Policy and External Affairs Dan Harbeke during a banquet in Kearney Tuesday, August 9th. A full list of the award winners from the ceremony can be found here.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Councilman Carman resigns after 12 years of service

Ward 3 North Platte City Councilman Jim Carman will resign after Tuesday’s council meeting, capping a 50-year career in public service in Lincoln County. A City Hall press release said Carman, who had been running for a fourth council term, cited desires to relocate closer to family and to truly retire as his reasons for stepping down.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Hitchcock
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Nebraska

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska welcomes Maryland governor amid 2024 speculation

OMAHA, Neb. — Before a trip to the politically pivotal Iowa State Fair, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) made a stop in Omaha to talk about being a Republican governor in a deep blue state. "I had the chance to meet with police and firefighters today," Hogan said. "We had...
NEBRASKA STATE
How the Foreclosure Rate in Nebraska Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is part of ‘healing process’ for veterans

KEARNEY, NE — With the presentation of colors and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion is officially underway. The opening ceremonies for the 37th annual event were hosted at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney on Thursday. Stan Brodine of Elm Creek is on the organizing committee. He says the reunion grows in importance every year.
KEARNEY, NE
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
COLORADO STATE
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
NEBRASKA STATE
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
NEBRASKA STATE

