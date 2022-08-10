ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

insidepacksports.com

RETURNEE TOP PLAYS: Defensive Lineman Davin Vann

Looking for a breakout player this season on defense for NC State? It could be defensive lineman Davin Vann, and here is look back at some of his best plays from the 2021 season!. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the highlights!
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: Bahamas Hoops Buzz

IPS LIVE: Bahamas Hoops Buzz (59:21) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms. *****. Today on...
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

ELITE+ RAFFLE: Purchase Your Ticket For A Chance To Win Multiple Prizes!

Today we begin our first Elite+ Raffle where tickets can be purchased over the next three weeks, leading up to the Friday before the East Carolina season opener for NC State!. Anyone can purchase a raffle ticket for $20. You can buy as many tickets as you’d like and for $100 you can receive six tickets.
RALEIGH, NC

