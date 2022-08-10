08.09.2022 | 3:55 AM | SAN DIEGO – A Good Samaritan discovered the car after it had crashed head-on into a parked Semi-truck with a trailer. The male driver was unconscious inside the car. Officers arrived and could not wake the driver. Firefighters then arrived and were able to wake the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. He will be tested for DUI at the hospital. The car’s engine was lukewarm, so it’s believed that he had crashed within the hour after being found. The car’s registration was past due and the driver did not a have driver’s license. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO