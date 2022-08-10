ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Tierrasanta boil water order continues through weekend, officials urge conservation

SAN DIEGO — Approximately 600 homes at the top of Tierrasanta are still under a boil water notice, until sometime next week. Thousands of San Diegans are asked to limit their water usage so the water pressure fluctuations can stabilize and the order be lifted. City leaders say, to have such a major line out of service has put an incredible strain on the entire water system.
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-13 12:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 1246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Morena, or near I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated an intense thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. IMPACT...Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo, Tecate, La Posta Indian Reservation, Campo Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation and Barrett Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
North County's Latest Residential Development

Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
Car Goes Head-On into Parked Semi-Truck | San Diego

08.09.2022 | 3:55 AM | SAN DIEGO – A Good Samaritan discovered the car after it had crashed head-on into a parked Semi-truck with a trailer. The male driver was unconscious inside the car. Officers arrived and could not wake the driver. Firefighters then arrived and were able to wake the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. He will be tested for DUI at the hospital. The car’s engine was lukewarm, so it’s believed that he had crashed within the hour after being found. The car’s registration was past due and the driver did not a have driver’s license. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
