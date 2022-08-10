Read full article on original website
Here’s when the city expects the reduced water usage request to end
Mayor Todd Gloria and other officials with the City of San Diego held a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on the water line break that caused the group to issue a boil water notice and request that residents in certain areas reduce their water usage.
NBC San Diego
Monsoonal Weather Brings Possible Thunderstorms, Flood Watch to San Diego Mountains, Deserts
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and a warning of severe thunderstorms for San Diego County mountains and deserts until 8 p.m. Saturday. Conditions allowed the NWS to cancel the watch around 7 p.m. Saturday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, the NWS...
Tierrasanta boil water order continues through weekend, officials urge conservation
SAN DIEGO — Approximately 600 homes at the top of Tierrasanta are still under a boil water notice, until sometime next week. Thousands of San Diegans are asked to limit their water usage so the water pressure fluctuations can stabilize and the order be lifted. City leaders say, to have such a major line out of service has put an incredible strain on the entire water system.
NBC San Diego
Flash Flood Warning Issued Friday for Northeastern San Diego County as Humidity Increases
Northeastern San Diego County was under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. Friday night, according to the San Diego County Emergency Site. Life-threatening flash flooding was expected to begin shortly from heavy rain, the county wrote around 5 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service advised drivers not to drive...
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will continue in parts of San Diego through next week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert through next week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west through Saturday.
One dead after crashing into light pole in National City
A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.
Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area
A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
Flash Flood Watch Issued for County Mountains, Deserts
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and a warning of severe thunderstorms for San Diego County mountains and deserts until 8 p.m. Saturday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible, the NWS said. The flood watch was issued at 11:37 a.m. Saturday. “Excessive runoff...
Over-irrigation runoff issue resolved for neighbors in North Park
SAN DIEGO — In June, CBS 8 first profiled the standing water issue that had been plaguing a North Park neighborhood for many years. Pools of water would collect along the 4300 block of 34th Street on the curb line in front of an apartment building, causing a mosquito and fly issue.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 12:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 145 PM PDT. * At 1246 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Morena, or near I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated an intense thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail. IMPACT...Possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include I-8 Between Pine Valley And Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero, Campo, Tecate, La Posta Indian Reservation, Campo Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation and Barrett Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
sandiegomagazine.com
North County's Latest Residential Development
Carlsbad’s latest modern eye candy takes its cues from Sea Ranch, an iconic collection of mid-century dwellings designed to complement the rugged Northern California coastline. With wedge-shaped forms, pitched roofs, and cedar cladding, the 13 standalone homes at Laguna Row give off a cool ’70s vibe. “It’s set...
onscene.tv
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
onscene.tv
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
San Diego Region to Sweat Under Hot, Muggy Conditions Through Saturday
The National Weather Service said Wednesday that San Diego residents can expect hot, muggy weather to continue through Saturday. “Hot conditions will peak Thursday through Saturday,” the agency said in its forecast, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s in the county’s eastern valleys. “The combination of...
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
Chase on I-8 ends in crash in El Cajon
On Friday, officers with the San Diego Police Department were involved in a pursuit on Interstate 8 that ended in a crash in El Cajon, authorities said.
News 8 KFMB
Summer storms will be brewing in parts of San Diego this week
Storm chances will favor the mountains and desert this week. But, there is a chance we could see that activity straying to the west on Friday and Saturday.
L.A. Weekly
Christine Hawk Embree Killed in E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
CARLSBAD, CA (August 11, 2022) – Sunday evening, 35-year-old Christine Hawk Embree sustained fatal injuries in an e-bicycle accident on Basswood Avenue. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m., near Valley Street on August 7th. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota SUV.
onscene.tv
Car Goes Head-On into Parked Semi-Truck | San Diego
08.09.2022 | 3:55 AM | SAN DIEGO – A Good Samaritan discovered the car after it had crashed head-on into a parked Semi-truck with a trailer. The male driver was unconscious inside the car. Officers arrived and could not wake the driver. Firefighters then arrived and were able to wake the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. He will be tested for DUI at the hospital. The car’s engine was lukewarm, so it’s believed that he had crashed within the hour after being found. The car’s registration was past due and the driver did not a have driver’s license. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
79-year-old injured after hitting parked vehicle while riding an e-bike
A 79-year-old man was injured after crashing his electric bicycle into a parked car in Torrey Preserve, authorities said.
