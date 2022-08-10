Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
breezynews.com
Rape, Felony Obstruction, and Assault on Officers in Leake and Attala
ANGELA KLAVER, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Willful or Malicious Trespass, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000. MONA L LEE, 58, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, KPD. Bond $500, N/A. ANGELA B MARTINEZ, 31, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests
RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
Neshoba Democrat
Boyd sentenced to life without parole
Marlon Boyd of Philadelphia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his capital murder conviction in Circuit Court last month,. Boyd, 20, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue.
Neshoba Democrat
Accused drug dealer sentenced in meth case
A Neshoba County woman was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the Choctaw Indian Reservation after earlier this year pleading guilty, federal officials announced last Thursday. Winter Kate Lewis 32, of the Pearl River community on the Choctaw Indian Reservation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies pick up donated rifles
Deputy Cortez Peebles, Deputy Gerald Willis, Sheriff Eric Clark, gunsmith Dave Davis and 601 Sports General Manager Christine Hemphill pose with rifles recently donated to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department. The Board of Supervisors approved the acceptance of the weapons in July “A donor who wanted to remain anonymous...
wtva.com
4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon; died at hospital
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the incident happened Saturday, Aug. 6 at a home on East Street. The police chief said the young girl found her father’s gun in a bedroom. She died at a local hospital.
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
WTOK-TV
Lydia’s House back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community. Lydia’s House has been in operation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
WTOK-TV
High school band interest on the decline
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -High school band was and is a large part of many people’s lives across the world, but due to budget and other constraints at schools, attendance in band programs has dropped, but the passion is still there. Band directors across the nation have begun to see...
WTOK-TV
Newton County football preps for opener
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars are getting ready for the season as they started official practices this week. This is going to be a new look team as the the Cougars did lose a lot of seniors and have new players looking to step up. Coach Bobby Bass enters his fifth year with Newton County and spoke on the return of practice and how the roster will look for the upcoming season.
WTOK-TV
Rain and storms continue into tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dealing with spotty showers and thunderstorms across our area for the past couple of days and that will continue for the rest of the evening and tomorrow as well. As you are heading out for any evening plans make sure you grab the rain gear as showers will be lingering into the evening hours. We will see some more rain tomorrow afternoon with it being another similar day to what we have been seeing recently.
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Clarkdale, West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale in the Lauderdale County volleyball tournament. The middle school teams would take the court first but then Northeast would battle their rival Southeast. The Trojans would head to the winners bracket after beating Southeast in a best...
WTOK-TV
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
WTOK-TV
Perfect weather for any weekend plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story as sunny skies will prevail across most of our area. We will be mainly seeing partly cloudy skies with the sun shining all day so you will want to trade out the umbrella for some sunscreen. Dew point will go down as humidity won’t be nearly as high as the past couple of days so feel like temperatures will be more around our actual temperatures. However, actual temperatures will increase just a tad as we will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the weekend.
WTOK-TV
Meridian football returns to the field with their most senior led team in years
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The season opener for MHSAA schools is still two weeks away, but the Wildcats are coming into the 2022 year ready. The Wildcats welcome back their most senior led team in years with 20 seniors coming back for one last right. One of those seniors coming...
Comments / 0