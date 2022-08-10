Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Why quantum computing companies like D-Wave are using SPACs to IPO
Yet another quantum computing company has gone public via SPAC. D-Wave completed a planned merger on Monday with DPCM Capital (the latter of which was already listed on the New York Stock Exchange), making the Canada-based firm the third quantum player to go public via a SPAC—that is, a special purpose acquisition company—within the last year. (The other companies? Rigetti and IonQ.)
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
Drugmakers' shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK (GSK.L), Sanofi (SASY.PA), Haleon (HLN.L) and Pfizer (PFE.N) began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac.
US News and World Report
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, 'India's Warren Buffett', Dies at 62
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's best-known stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed the country's Warren Buffett, died on Sunday, prompting an outpouring of tributes for a self-made billionaire whose fortunes rose with the country's economy. Jhunjhunwala died at the age of 62, a week after the launch of his budget airline, Akasa Air....
CNBC
The inflation argument that predicts another good decade for technology investing
New technology can hold down or even reduce costs of energy, technology and labor. Recent data on short-term productivity declines, and inflation up 8.5 percent in the last year, make the case for more investment in technology by corporations. Cloud computing, AI, e-commerce, renewable energy and EVs, and autonomous transportation...
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WPM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
Despite Upstart's claim on credit performance, the stock has sold off intensely. Bank partners originated much fewer loans using Upstart in the quarter. The bond market also seems to have very little faith in the company's model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AQN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
CNBC
DA Davidson says Teladoc shares are a buy here after nearly 90% rout
Teladoc Health has established itself as an industry leader and is poised to see shares rise, according to DA Davidson. The firm on Thursday initiated coverage of the company with a $45 price target. That represents a nearly 20% jump from where the stock closed Thursday's trading session at $37.99 per share.
Fast Company
Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast
Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield ticks lower as investors assess economic data
Long-term U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Friday as market participants sorted through a busy week of economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 5 basis points to 2.84%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also ticked about 5 basis points lower to 3.108%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
US News and World Report
How to Build a Stock Portfolio
These days more and more investors are turning to low-cost exchange-traded funds. It begs the question: Is it worth taking the time to build an individual stock portfolio? If you're willing to put in some time and research, there are advantages to individual stock ownership. While ETFs and mutual funds...
At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy
NEW DELHI (AP) — As India’s economy grew, the hum of factories turned the sleepy, dusty village of Manesar into a booming industrial hub, cranking out everything from cars and sinks to smartphones and tablets. But jobs have run scarce over the years, prompting more and more workers to line up along the road for work, desperate to earn money.
TechCrunch
Rivian delivers on Q2 revenue, expects loss to widen another $700M
The automaker tucked the revised guidance within its second-quarter earnings report, telling investors that it expects to lose a whopping $5.45 billion in 2022, up from the $4.75 billion estimate it shared three months earlier. Rivian blamed the hike on several factors, including “supply chain challenges” and “raw material inflation.”
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Rivian, Toast, Poshmark and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Rivian Automotive — The electric vehicle maker rose 3.1% in after-hours trading after beating revenue estimates and posting a smaller-than-expected loss in the latest quarter. Rivian reaffirmed its delivery estimates for the year but said it expects a larger loss than anticipated as it grapples with supply chain constraints.
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") WONG: Crickets, crickets - that is the sigh of relief coming from the Federal Reserve, our central bank. The latest inflation numbers, the CPI, came out earlier this week, and prices cooled off a bit. HIRSCH: Yeah,...
Exclusive-Inspired Entertainment in bid to buy slot machine maker PlayAGS - sources
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gaming equipment provider Inspired Entertainment (INSE.O) has made a $370 million offer to acquire slot machine maker PlayAGS Inc (AGS.N), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Oil falls 2% on expectations that U.S. Gulf supply disruption will ease
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged around 2% on Friday, on expectations that supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico would be short-term, while recession fears clouded the demand outlook.
Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started with the Fed now behind the curve on inflation, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Investors should worry less about what the Fed will do because it's now behind the curve on the inflation slowdown, said Jim Paulsen. Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist told Bloomberg TV. "I don't really care what the Fed is going...
