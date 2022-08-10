Yet another quantum computing company has gone public via SPAC. D-Wave completed a planned merger on Monday with DPCM Capital (the latter of which was already listed on the New York Stock Exchange), making the Canada-based firm the third quantum player to go public via a SPAC—that is, a special purpose acquisition company—within the last year. (The other companies? Rigetti and IonQ.)

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO