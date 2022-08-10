ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion

Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
SUFFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This fall, taxpayers in Virginia may get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

From down the street to 1,000 miles, abortion clinics are moving to protect access

BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities’ divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they’re right on the state line.
BRISTOL, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)

Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

Two Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies Being Addressed In Southwest Virginia

The Virginia Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap is declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies in Pound, Virginia after recent heavy rainfall. As a result, the Sunnydale Farm now has a fifteen foot deep hole close to two homes caused by underground flooding. In addition, Bowser Hollow Road, which provides access to two homes is washed out due to erosion from a coal surface mine that operated in the 1970’s. Virginia Energy which oversees the Abandoned Mine Land program is contracting work to fix both the void on Sunnydale Farm as well as the washed out access road.
POUND, VA
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WHSV

Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms

LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
thezebra.org

Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market Named Best in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA -The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine in their Summer 2022 issue (“From Flea to Shining Flea”). Cited for its inventory of “groovy ‘60s scores – flower-power wall art and macramé plant hangers,” the Del Ray market was chosen along with 49 other state-best markets as well as the District of Columbia. Domino magazine is the ‘ultimate guide for a stylish life and home,’ according to its website. The American home magazine has been a quarterly print and digital publication since 2005.

