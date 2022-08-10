Read full article on original website
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Audit: Virginia failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock
The Office of the Inspector General report was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed during the severe snowstorm that began Jan. 3.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
WDBJ7.com
What Virginians need to know about this year’s one-time tax rebate
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This fall, taxpayers in Virginia may get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if they’re eligible for this year’s one-time tax rebate. The rebate is part of a bipartisan plan passed through the state budget in this year’s...
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook scandal inconclusive
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal. “Of course, I...
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
royalexaminer.com
136th generation of new Virginia State Police Troopers graduate
The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 136th Basic Session began their 28 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy Jan. 26, 2022.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
From down the street to 1,000 miles, abortion clinics are moving to protect access
BRISTOL, Tenn. and BRISTOL, Va. — The community of Bristol is proud to straddle the border between two states. Tennessee flags fly on the south side of State Street, Virginia flags on the north. A series of plaques down the middle of the main downtown thoroughfare mark the twin cities’ divide. A large sign at the end of town reminds everyone they’re right on the state line.
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor Speedway
The City Council voted to authorize TIF financing in Bristol, Tennessee August 2, 2022. The authorization was for additional financing to develop The Overlook Project near Raceday Center. The Overlook project is building 158 single-family residences and townhomes.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
townandtourist.com
20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)
Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
993thex.com
Two Abandoned Mine Land Emergencies Being Addressed In Southwest Virginia
The Virginia Department of Energy in Big Stone Gap is declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies in Pound, Virginia after recent heavy rainfall. As a result, the Sunnydale Farm now has a fifteen foot deep hole close to two homes caused by underground flooding. In addition, Bowser Hollow Road, which provides access to two homes is washed out due to erosion from a coal surface mine that operated in the 1970’s. Virginia Energy which oversees the Abandoned Mine Land program is contracting work to fix both the void on Sunnydale Farm as well as the washed out access road.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WHSV
Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms
LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
thezebra.org
Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market Named Best in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, VA -The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine in their Summer 2022 issue (“From Flea to Shining Flea”). Cited for its inventory of “groovy ‘60s scores – flower-power wall art and macramé plant hangers,” the Del Ray market was chosen along with 49 other state-best markets as well as the District of Columbia. Domino magazine is the ‘ultimate guide for a stylish life and home,’ according to its website. The American home magazine has been a quarterly print and digital publication since 2005.
