westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s first tower crane in a year-plus, and 2 other notes
TOWER CRANE: For the first time in more than 14 months, West Seattle has a tower crane. The last one to come down was for the 1250 Alki SW Infinity Shore Club (WSB sponsor) condo project; as of this week, this one is up for the 4508 California 7-story mixed-use project. Work at the site has been under way for almost three months.
westseattleblog.com
READER REPORT: West Seattle stop for solar-powered two-continent bike ride
555eattle August 12, 2022 (1:41 am) Sillygoose August 12, 2022 (8:27 am) This is fantastic!!! I will donate cash- food-water to him if he is still around WS. Contact WS Blog for my contact information. GO LIGUOY!!. Bgood August 12, 2022 (5:56 pm) I’ll ask for your contact now as...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Repairs yet to begin on ferry, pilings damaged in Fauntleroy crash
More than two weeks after the state ferry M/V Cathlamet crashed into the pilings-centered structure known as a “dolphin” off the Fauntleroy dock, repairs have yet to begin on the damaged boat and dolphin. That’s according to Washington State Ferries, with whom we checked at week’s end regarding the status of repairs. Spokesperson Dana Warr told us, “Work with contractors to determine timelines are happening and fully understanding the total cost of repairs on both the vessel and terminal is still too early. The vessel remains in Eagle Harbor and logistics to repair the terminal are not finalized; however, work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.” Eagle Harbor is the WSF maintenance facility just south of its Bainbridge Island terminal. The Cathlamet was arriving from Fauntleroy shortly after 8 am on Thursday, July 28th, when it crashed into the dolphin. No one was seriously hurt. The to-date-unidentified captain who was on duty at the time, a 36-year WSF employee, resigned days later. The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the incident.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date
(WSB photo, Tuesday, looking west at part of the bridge repair-work zone) Two months ago, SDOT announced it expected to reopen the West Seattle Bridge “the week of September 12th.” (That was a revision from the previous “midyear” estimate, first cited in early 2021.) Since the “week of September 12th” announcement, they’ve stuck to that projected timeframe, with a promise that they’d get specific with about a month’s notice.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 12th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. WEEKEND ROAD WORK.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces
Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
westseattleblog.com
From Alki Beach Pride to South Delridge Farmers Market, 18 events around West Seattle and vicinity for your Saturday
(Great Blue Heron, photographed at Lincoln Park by David Dimmit) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on this mid-August Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. We will be working in South Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Alki Beach Pride, day 1
That big boom box at 57th/Alki is at the heart of the first day of this year’s Alki Beach Pride celebration, outside Blue Moon Burgers. Here’s the view from the side facing away from the beach:. Music with performers and DJs continues there until 7 pm. There’s also...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – dark-blue 4Runner, porch package
Our car was stolen sometime last night. The car is a dark blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with a sticker of a whale in the rear driver-side window. License plate is BPA4310. Stolen from off the street in front of our home last night on the 4100 block of 44th Ave SW.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Friday
Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s spot for picking up DIY cleanup equipment and dropping off your results until 6 pm is Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Hill). LOW-LOW TIDE: As noted last night, the tide...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Arbor Heights – August 13, 2022 3:30 pm
Found Aug 13 2022 near 35th SW and SW 100th. Arbor Heights around 3:00 pm. Contact 206 437-4482 or 206 321-0218.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Today’s low-low-tide sights, and what’s ahead Saturday
Thanks to Rosalie Miller for sharing three sights from today’s low-low-tide – above, the siphon of a Piddock Clam; below, a Moon Snail:. Tomorrow the tide will bottom out at -2.3 feet at 12:27 pm. The Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are scheduled to be at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Constellation Park (60th SW/Beach Drive SW) for the last time this season, 11 am-1:30 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damage; ‘prolific shoplifter’ arrested; two thefts – catalytic converter and bike battery
GUNFIRE: From today’s police summaries – just before quarter till 10 this morning, an officer checked out a report of damage in the 3200 block of Harbor SW. The summary says, “The officer saw damaged windows and a damaged wall” and collected evidence of gunfire. Two businesses were affected, SPD says – but the incidents happened 5 nights apart, with the second one last night/this morning.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-LOW TIDE: Today’s scenes from West Seattle’s shore
Low-low tides are back this week – not as low as earlier this summer, but low enough to get out and explore the shore, with some expert help. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists were out at Lincoln Park and Constellation Park; the latter is where Susan Romanenghi photographed some of the turnout. For the three wildlife photos below, Michael Ostrogorsky was nearby, in the Alki Point vicinity:
westseattleblog.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Chief Sealth IHS sports open house Monday
With less than four weeks of summer break remaining, some back-to-school planning is ramping up. At Chief Sealth International High School, it’s time to look ahead to sports. All prospective 2022-2023 sports participants are invited to an open-house event at the school (2600 SW Thistle) on Monday night (August 15th), 6:30-7:30 pm. It’ll be held in the galleria. If you’re new to CSIHS, you can find more info about the athletics program here.
