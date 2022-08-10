Read full article on original website
researchgate.net
Hypomethylating Agents for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Past Discoveries and Future Directions
Azacitidine and decitabine are hypomethylating agents that have dose‐dependent epigenetic and cytotoxic effects and are widely used in the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In this review, we discuss the path to regulatory approval of azacitidine and decitabine, highlighting the substantial efforts that have been made to optimize the dosing schedule and administration of these drugs, including the development of new, oral formulations of both agents. We also review novel combination strategies that are being investigated in ongoing clinical trials for patients with MDS and AML, as well as efforts to expand the current indications of these agents. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
consultant360.com
Advanced Vision Loss After Glaucoma Diagnosis More Likely Among Black Patients
Black patients have a significantly higher risk of advanced vision field (VF) loss after a diagnosis of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) when compared with White patients, according to a recent study. To investigate the racial and ethnic differences in POAG, the researchers conducted a cohort study which included 209,036 participants...
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in precision medicine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, among others, have studied the benefit of adding an established drug as a novel targeted therapy in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results suggest that the drug hydroxyurea can increase treatment efficacy at a relatively low cost. The research, which was published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, could have significant implications for cancer treatment, including in low-income countries.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Thyroid Hormone Levels Linked to Liver Disease in Type 2 Diabetes
Checking thyroid hormone levels could be a way to find out if someone with type 2 diabetes is at risk for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — a common problem in people with diabetes — according to a new study published in the journal BMC Endocrine Disorders. Liver...
physiciansweekly.com
Ciprofol comparable to propofol for general anesthesia induction for gynecological surgery
1. Ciprofol was just as effective to propofol for general anesthesia induction in patients undergoing gynecological surgery and presents fewer adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) In anesthesia practice, propofol is traditionally used to induce and maintain general anesthesia. While it does have a strong utility, propofol also may...
MedPage Today
Aldosterone Linked to Kidney Failure Risk, Irrespective of Diabetes
Higher serum aldosterone levels were linked to a greater risk of kidney failure in chronic kidney disease (CKD), both for those with and without diabetes, a study showed. Every doubling in aldosterone level was associated with 11% (95% CI 1.04-1.18) greater risk of progression of CKD to end-stage kidney disease or halving of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) over a median follow-up of 9.6 years.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
physiciansweekly.com
Moderate-intensity statin plus ezetimibe is non-inferior to high-intensity statin monotherapy
1. 3-year composite outcome of stroke and cardiovascular disease was comparable between both groups (9.1% combination vs. 9.9% monotherapy). 2. Combination therapy was non-inferior to statin monotherapy for proportion of patients achieving an LDL <70 mg/dL at 3 years. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Current guidelines suggest aggressive...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with sleep disorders in children
1. There was an association between vitamin D deficiency and obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and insomnia. 2. Vitamin D deficiency places children at a greater risk of decreased sleep duration and may delay bedtimes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that may activate...
physiciansweekly.com
Postoperative and nonoperative atrial fibrillation have a similar risk of associated thromboembolism
1. Postoperative atrial fibrillation had a similar risk for associated stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) as compared to nonoperative atrial fibrillation. 2. Those with postoperative atrial fibrillation had a lower risk for subsequent atrial fibrillation. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: New-onset atrial fibrillation can occur sporadically or...
NIH Director's Blog
Monoclonal antibody reduces asthma attacks in urban youth
A monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics. The findings were published today in the journal The Lancet.
physiciansweekly.com
Gastrointestinal Features of 22q11.2DS: Chronic Motility Problems
For a study, researchers looked at gastrointestinal problems in a large group of people with a certain chromosome problem. This included people 17 years old or older with documentation of the chromosomal problem in that area. They summarized these people’s gastrointestinal problems during childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. Investigators also looked at whether there was a statistical association between particular symptoms and other patient characteristics. About 206 patients in the study (46% female, with a mean age of 27) were similar to the overall cohort in terms of their clinical characteristics. The genetic distribution was also similar, with 96% of patients having deletions, including the critical LCR22A-LCR22B segment. Most patients experienced chronic gastrointestinal symptoms throughout their lives (91%), but congenital gastrointestinal malformations (3.5%) and gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases (1.5%) were uncommon. Chronic symptoms without anatomic or pathologic abnormalities represented these patients’ vast burden of illness. People with chronic symptoms in adulthood are more likely to have other chronic gastrointestinal problems and psychiatric conditions (P<0.01) but not with deletion size or physiologic comorbidities (P>0.05). One exception was increased nausea/vomiting in hypothyroidism (P=0.002). This was found in a study of over 1,000 people. However, the study showed that having the 22q11.2 deletion did not increase the chances of having other health conditions, such as congenital heart disease or palatal abnormalities. FGIDs (functional gastrointestinal disorders) were common in people with 22q11.2DS. Providers should consider screening for the deletion in patients with FGIDs and associated comorbidities such as neuropsychiatric illness.
ajmc.com
Frequent Productive Cough Associated With Worse Outcomes in Asthma, COPD
Frequent productive cough was experienced by patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with symptom prevalence increasing with higher disease severity, according to the results of a recent study. Frequent productive cough was present in patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across all physician-assigned severity...
2minutemedicine.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
targetedonc.com
Frontline Therapy Shows 3-Fold OS Improvement vs BSC in Unresectable Advanced or Metastastic ESCC
Earlier treatment in patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma may offer better survival benefit compared with chemotherapy or best supportive care. In real-world practices, patients with unresectable advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) treated in the first-line setting showed a median overall...
docwirenews.com
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Lung Cancer
In a recent meta-analysis, Xin Tao and colleagues examined the capability of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) to address malnutrition and inflammatory reactions in patients with lung cancer undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy. In their record, published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, the authors suggested that omega-3 PUFAs “can improve nutritional status and regulate indicators of inflammation” in these patients.
ajmc.com
SLN Biopsy Promising for Long-term Metastatic Melanoma Control
The usefulness of sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy was investigated among patients with melanoma and SLN metastases. Known to be effective for staging cutaneous melanoma, sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy was investigated in the second Multicenter Selective Lymphadenectomy (MSLT-II) for potential effectiveness against SLN metastases and shown to provide long-term regional nodal disease control.
docwirenews.com
Correlating Bone Marrow Megakaryocytes and Platelet Parameters in ITP
Investigators, led by Weiwei Wang, MS, reported that a combined analysis of bone marrow megakaryocyte count, proportion of megakaryocytes at each stage, and platelet parameters returned a relevant reference value for the diagnosis of primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Their experience was published in Clinical and Applied Thrombosis/Hemostasis. The study enrolled...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
