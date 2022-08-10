Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillyyimby.com
Facade Rises at Ovation aka Broad Street Flats at 701 South Broad Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered notable construction visit at Broad Street Flats, a seven-story mixed-use development rising at 701 South Broad Street in Hawthorne, South Philadelphia, since our last visit in April. Furthermore, a recent zoning submission indicates that the project’s name has been updated to Ovation, though the Broad Street Flats moniker also appears retained, at least for the time being. Designed by PZS Architects, the building will span 50,462 square feet (or 49,950 according to zoning blueprints) and feature commercial space and 50 residential units. Permits list Ferraro Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $8 million.
phillyyimby.com
Lake Flato Architects
YIMBY Shares Interior Renderings for UPenn’s Amy Gutmann Hall in University City, West Philadelphia. Last month, Philly YIMBY reported that a permit had been issued for the University of Pennsylvania’s Amy Gutmann Hall at 3317-23 Chestnut Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Lake Flato Architects, with KSS Architects as the architect of record and Ground Control Collaborative as landscape designer, the building will rise six stories and span 115,954 square feet, and will feature classrooms, collaborative spaces for student projects, and a data science hub. While our previous reports on Amy Gutmann Hall focused on its exterior appearance, today we offer a glimpse into the interior of the proposed facility, and share several site plans not seen on YIMBY previously.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 2059 Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia East
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, eight-unit mixed-use building at 2059 Germantown Avenue near Temple University in North Philadelphia East. The development will rise from a vacant lot at the southeast corner of the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Diamond Street. Designed by Plato Marinakos of Plato Studio, the building, alternately known as 2059-63 Germantown Avenue, will span 16,121 square feet and will feature 1,297 square feet of commercial space, elevator service, a cellar, and a roof deck, which promises to offer sweeping skyline views thanks to the structure’s prominence. Prestige Design is apparently both the owner and contractor, with permits listing Prestige Design on Germantown as the owner (at least on the blueprints; Amorski Investments LP is listed as the owner on the Department of Licenses and Inspections website) and Ofir Komerian of Prestige Design on Girard as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $1.8 million.
phillyyimby.com
2059 Germantown Avenue
Permits Issued for 2059 Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia East. Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, eight-unit mixed-use building at 2059 Germantown Avenue near Temple University in North Philadelphia East. The development will rise from a vacant lot at the southeast corner of the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Diamond Street. Designed by Plato Marinakos of Plato Studio, the building, alternately known as 2059-63 Germantown Avenue, will span 16,121 square feet and will feature 1,297 square feet of commercial space, elevator service, a cellar, and a roof deck, which promises to offer sweeping skyline views thanks to the structure’s prominence. Prestige Design is apparently both the owner and contractor, with permits listing Prestige Design on Germantown as the owner (at least on the blueprints; Amorski Investments LP is listed as the owner on the Department of Licenses and Inspections website) and Ofir Komerian of Prestige Design on Girard as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $1.8 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyyimby.com
YIMBY Shares Interior Renderings for UPenn’s Amy Gutmann Hall in University City, West Philadelphia
Last month, Philly YIMBY reported that a permit had been issued for the University of Pennsylvania’s Amy Gutmann Hall at 3317-23 Chestnut Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Lake Flato Architects, with KSS Architects as the architect of record and Ground Control Collaborative as landscape designer, the building will rise six stories and span 115,954 square feet, and will feature classrooms, collaborative spaces for student projects, and a data science hub. While our previous reports on Amy Gutmann Hall focused on its exterior appearance, today we offer a glimpse into the interior of the proposed facility, and share several site plans not seen on YIMBY previously.
Comments / 0