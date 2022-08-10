Permits Issued for 2059 Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia East. Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, eight-unit mixed-use building at 2059 Germantown Avenue near Temple University in North Philadelphia East. The development will rise from a vacant lot at the southeast corner of the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Diamond Street. Designed by Plato Marinakos of Plato Studio, the building, alternately known as 2059-63 Germantown Avenue, will span 16,121 square feet and will feature 1,297 square feet of commercial space, elevator service, a cellar, and a roof deck, which promises to offer sweeping skyline views thanks to the structure’s prominence. Prestige Design is apparently both the owner and contractor, with permits listing Prestige Design on Germantown as the owner (at least on the blueprints; Amorski Investments LP is listed as the owner on the Department of Licenses and Inspections website) and Ofir Komerian of Prestige Design on Girard as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $1.8 million.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO