El Dorado, AR

KTAL

Grambling scrimmages before Fan Day

GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – Grambling State University held its athletics Fan Day on Saturday, but before fans got to meet the Tigers’ football team, those willing to brave the heat received an opportunity to see the G-Men in action during a gridiron scrimmage inside Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
GRAMBLING, LA
salineriverchronicle.com

Glenda Joyce Goodman Outlaw, 1943-2022

Glenda Joyce Goodman Outlaw 79 of Warren, Arkansas joined her Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon August 10th while at Lifetouch Hospice house in Eldorado Arkansas. Born May 14th 1943 to the late Raymond and Ruth Goodman. Glenda was preceded in death by both of her parents, husband Bob Outlaw, whom she married September 29th 1972, one sister Virginia Ruth Goodman, son John Clancy, step son David Outlaw and brother-in-law Shelby Price. She is survived by a son Paul Outlaw and wife Nikki of Warren, a step son Dan Outlaw and wife Alicia, of Rye Arkansas along with numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, two sisters Wanda Price of Lawton, Oklahoma and Karen Brewer (Art) of Fort Smith. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Warren. Glenda never met a stranger and had a love for her children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren along with her numerous other family members and friends. Glenda could be found on many days sitting in front of a sewing machine making anything from clothes to quilts and whatever she could sew for family and friends.
WARREN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 12, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zachery James Crawford, 29, of Waldo and Journey Lynn Wright, 26, of Waldo, August 12. Patrick Bernard Brown, 53,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

We still need more rain

Although Bradley County and South Arkansas have received some rainfall over the past few days, the northern third of the County remains in what the National Weather Services considers abnormally dry conditions. Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation has fallen across the upper half of Bradley County. An isolated area near Hermitage recorded close to a quarter of an inch over the last week, but the bulk of rain fell in the extreme southern sections of the County, near Pereogeethe Lake, Eagle Lake, and south of Johnsville.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
thefabricator.com

Steel Fabricators of Monroe hires project coordinator

Steel Fabricators of Monroe, a Lexicon Inc. company in Monroe, La., has added Jake Hale as project coordinator. He joined the company as an intern in February 2021. Hale graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and received his certification as an associate constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. As a student, he was a member of the Construction Management Student Association.
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case

Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Nancy Jean Greenwood, 1962-2022

Nancy Jean Greenwood, age 60 of Warren, AR passed away August 11, 2022 at her home. She was born to William G. and Alberta J. Weinrich in Stuttgart, AR on April 18, 1962. Nancy was an Emergency Medical Technician at E.A.S.I. for 28 years where she enjoyed helping people in their time of need. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gillett, AR. She had a tender heart for cats.
WARREN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
EL DORADO, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Prepare your livestock for Fair entry

Due to limited space in the barn, all livestock exhibitors must contact the Bradley County Extension Service at 870-226-8410 to reserve space for your livestock exhibitions. Cage and pen allotments will be made on a first come first serve basis. The following health requirements must be shown to the Livestock...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Seat belt violation leads to other charges

State Police arrested an Arcadia woman Monday morning after she was stopped in Ruston for failing to wear a seat belt. A trooper saw Patricia A. Williams, 36, traveling north on La. Highway 33 near I-20 without a seat belt. Once Williams was stopped, a records check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and she was wanted by the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RUSTON, LA
arkadelphian.com

Camden hospital being featured on Dennis Quaid series

CAMDEN — Ouachita County Medical Center’s Chemical Dependency Unit, a leader in substance-abuse treatment for over 35 years, has been chosen to be featured on award-winning educational series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid”. The program highlights innovations and best new ideas across a variety of spectrums, with this episode shining a light on addiction and the importance of professional treatment of substance abuse disorder. Filming will take place in August with the episode premiering in October of 2022.
CAMDEN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia School Board sets policy for cell phone possession by students

The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus. Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal....
MAGNOLIA, AR
KNOE TV8

2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022. MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue....
MONROE, LA

