Music

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ava Max, Sara Bareilles and Madonna

It’s August, which means Taylor Swift‘s song of the same name is back on the Billboard charts. People are Googling its lyrics in droves — a rise of 3,753% in the U.S., to be exact — and, of course, they’re also streaming the seasonal song. The song was streamed 3.8 million times in the first few days of August.
Keith Urban recalls “surreal” first time meeting Olivia Newton-John

Keith Urban has nothing but fond memories of the late Olivia Newton-John. The country singer met the Grease star at a songwriters’ retreat in the late ’90s and reveals he was a bit of a “fanboy.”. “It was surreal to get to meet her. She couldn’t have...
‘Bell Bottom Country’: Lainey Wilson releasing new album this fall

Lainey Wilson is entering Bell Bottom Country. The hit singer has announced that her sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, will be released October 28. Described as a blend of country, ’70s rock, soul and funk, the album features current single “Heart Like a Truck” and newly released track “Watermelon Moonshine.”
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
