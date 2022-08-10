Read full article on original website
Michael Bublé honors Olivia Newton-John: “She touched everybody that she knew”
Michael Bublé paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who lost her battle with cancer this week. The “Sway” singer appeared on Australia’s TODAY to share his memories of the late icon. “Once in a generation a person comes along who is born or given such privilege and...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ava Max, Sara Bareilles and Madonna
It’s August, which means Taylor Swift‘s song of the same name is back on the Billboard charts. People are Googling its lyrics in droves — a rise of 3,753% in the U.S., to be exact — and, of course, they’re also streaming the seasonal song. The song was streamed 3.8 million times in the first few days of August.
Keith Urban recalls “surreal” first time meeting Olivia Newton-John
Keith Urban has nothing but fond memories of the late Olivia Newton-John. The country singer met the Grease star at a songwriters’ retreat in the late ’90s and reveals he was a bit of a “fanboy.”. “It was surreal to get to meet her. She couldn’t have...
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
‘Bell Bottom Country’: Lainey Wilson releasing new album this fall
Lainey Wilson is entering Bell Bottom Country. The hit singer has announced that her sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, will be released October 28. Described as a blend of country, ’70s rock, soul and funk, the album features current single “Heart Like a Truck” and newly released track “Watermelon Moonshine.”
Music notes: Britney Spears, Andy Grammer, Cyndi Lauper, Justin Timberlake, Paula Abdul, Ava Max and more
Andy Grammer got choked up singing his hit “Saved My Life” to his godmother, Leigh. Andy shared the sweet video, where he dedicated the song to her and had to face away from her to sing it. Cyndi Lauper saluted National Vinyl Record Day by explaining what makes...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
New Eric Clapton vinyl box set to feature his first six Reprise studio albums, plus a rarities disc
On September 30, Eric Clapton will release The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume I, a vinyl box set featuring remastered versions of his first six studio efforts for the Reprise label. The 12-LP collection, which can be preordered now, features 1983’s Money and Cigarettes on a single disc,...
Steve Perry reveals the song he’d like to hear if he appeared in a ‘Stranger Things’ episode
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has received a lot of media attention thanks to a pair of remixes of his old band’s 1983 hit “Separate Ways,” which appear on the soundtrack of the latest season of Stranger Things. During an interview on the Rock Classics Radio show,...
Six-year-old prodigy plays beautiful Chopin waltz on airport piano
An Italian airport, a piano, a Chopin Waltz, and a glimpse of an incredible young talent. Most of us charge through airports in a stress – overpriced coffee in one hand, a pile of passports, boarding cards and passes in the other. But what if you stumbled upon a...
