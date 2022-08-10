KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team won their opening game at the SCAC Championships against Southwester University 2-1. The Mountaineers got their conference tournament started with a bang in Irving, Texas, as they moved past Southwestern University in the opening matchup of the tournament. Leading the way on both sides of the ball for Schreiner was senior Bri Wodtke who recorded a Triple and an RBI on offense, and then pitched a full game on defense and only gave up 4 hits through 7 innings, picking up her 9th win of the season.

