Softball Defeats Southwestern at SCAC Championships
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team won their opening game at the SCAC Championships against Southwester University 2-1. The Mountaineers got their conference tournament started with a bang in Irving, Texas, as they moved past Southwestern University in the opening matchup of the tournament. Leading the way on both sides of the ball for Schreiner was senior Bri Wodtke who recorded a Triple and an RBI on offense, and then pitched a full game on defense and only gave up 4 hits through 7 innings, picking up her 9th win of the season.
Men’s Tennis Falls to St. Thomas at SCAC Championships
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their match against the University of St. Thomas in the opening round of the SCAC Tennis Championships 4-5. It was a late night heartbreaker under the lights in Kerrville, Texas, as the Mountaineers took their matchup against the Celts to the last set of the last Singles match to finally decide a winner, but unfortunately fell just short.
